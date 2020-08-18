Missouri expands Child Support payment options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of COVID-19, Missourians are seeking more ways to transact business without leaving home and Department of Social Services' Child Support program has announced parents may now use Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal to make their monthly child support payment.

To get started, parents must first visit mo.smartchildsupport.com and carefully follow the instructions. There is no charge to register online users to schedule one-time or recurring debits from their checking or savings account, but parents should be aware that just like a child support transaction using a debit card or credit card, there is a 2.5% convenience fee for each Google Pay, PayPal, or Apple Pay transaction.

“We are excited to add these new child support payment methods because they are quick, secure, and contactless mobile payment and digital wallet options parents can use on their iOS or Android device,” said Deputy Director John Ginwright of Family Support Division, Child Support Enforcement. “Many Missouri parents currently use these payment methods in their daily life and will appreciate the ease and convenience this option provides.”