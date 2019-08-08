Missouri pays $300k in legal fees for transgender inmate

A transgender inmate at Potosi Correctional Center was granted a judgment in federal court for more than $300,000 in attorney costs and fees to be paid by the state. The court order comes after a federal lawsuit was filed almost three years ago regarding the state’s denial of hormone replacement therapy to the inmate.
On August 22, 2016, Jessica Hicklin, formerly known as James, filed a federal lawsuit against the state and Corizon Health, Inc. which the state contracts to perform all medical services for inmates of the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Hicklin is incarcerated for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The murder occurred in Clinton in 1995 when Hicklin was 16 years old. The court sentenced Hicklin to concurrent sentences of imprisonment without the possibility of probation or parole for murder and 100 hundred years imprisonment for armed criminal action.
Presiding over the federal lawsuit was U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle Collins. On May 22, 2018, Judge Collins ordered the defendants in the case to pay $289,164.02 in attorney fees and $65,391.58 in costs for a total judgment of $354,555.60 in Hicklin’s favor.
The crux of the suit was that Hicklin was being denied treatment for a clinical diagnosis which is a violation of civil rights.
Hicklin was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2015, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported, which involves a conflict between a person's physical gender and the gender with which he or she identifies, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
Hicklin’s attorney's argued that the state’s denial of the hormone replacement therapy, along with other trans associated services to the inmate was a violation of the Eighth Amendment - which protects individuals against cruel and unusual punishment.
Prior to Hicklin’s lawsuit, the state was operating under a policy that did not allow for hormone replacement therapy if an inmate wasn’t already receiving the treatment before they were incarcerated.
On May 6, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office paid $301,372 to one of Hicklin’s counsel in the case, Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund Inc., according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. The records show the state has paid an additional $8,935 in costs associated with the case since August 2017.
In 2014, Hicklin challenged the court’s imposed sentence of life without parole.
After the United States Supreme Court decision in Miller v. Alabama in 2012, Hicklin filed a state habeas corpus petition seeking relief from the Missouri Supreme Court from her mandatory life-without-parole sentence. The Supreme Court had decided that imposing a life sentence without a chance for parole on a person who was under the age of 18 at the time the crime was committed was unconstitutional.
On March 15, 2016, the Missouri Supreme Court granted Hicklin relief making her parole eligible on the murder sentence after serving 25 years in prison.
