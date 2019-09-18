{{featured_button_text}}
Carron

Carron

 St. Francois County Jail

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has announced the arrest of 44-year-old Timothy Scott Carron of Park Hills for possession of child pornography. 

The arrest on Tuesday was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.

According to the highway patrol, on Tuesday, investigators contacted Carron at his residence located on West Elvins Boulevard in Park Hills. As a result of their contact, Carron was found to be in possession of computer equipment containing child pornography. Investigators seized the child pornography and computer equipment.

Carron was arrested and transported to the St. Francois County Jail. On Wednesday, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Carron with four counts of possession of child pornography. Carron’s bond was set at $75,000.

If he bonds out, he will be monitored by a GPS tracking device and he is to have no contact with children and no access to internet. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

According to the probable cause statement, the highway patrol received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Monday. One of the suspects was identified as Carron. The next day, Carron was questioned and admitted to having a conversation reported in the tip.

He allowed the officers to search his cell phone and four files containing child pornography were found, involving children as young as 2 years old. 

The probable cause statement further states the investigation is ongoing and it is believed he had been communicating online in graphic detail about having sex with underage children and shared pornographic images he took of a minor child. 

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
3
16

Tags

Load comments