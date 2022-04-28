More details released about IML standoff

Local authorities were on the scene of a standoff situation that lasted several hours involving an armed man in Iron Mountain Lake Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

A press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department explains that deputies were investigating a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Iron Mountain Lake Wednesday evening when they were fired upon but were not seriously injured.

Deputies reportedly arrived at a residence on Washington Drive shortly before 5 p.m. As deputies approached a camper being used as a primary residence, the occupant of the camper began firing shots from multiple weapons through the camper walls, the release states. Deputies sought cover and returned fire, striking the occupant in the arm, according to officials.

Initial reports indicated the possibility of young children being inside the camper. The suspect reportedly supported that information once phone contact was made with him by a Critical Incident Negotiator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), who was on duty and responded to the initial call for assistance.

MSHP SWAT officers assembled at the scene as the negotiator continued dialogue with the suspect, which lasted for more than eight hours, officials said.

At about 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the 45-year-old man reportedly exited the camper and surrendered peacefully. Police said he was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County, St. Clair County in Illinois, and a parole violation warrant in Missouri. There were reportedly no children located inside the camper.

Officials said the man was treated at a local hospital and released into police custody. He currently remains in custody, without bond, at the St. Francois County Detention Center.

According to authorities, one St. Francois County deputy received minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the initial gunfire exchange and was treated at the scene.

“The extraordinarily patient efforts of the MSHP Negotiator, Sgt. Dwade Isringhausen was instrumental in bringing this incident to a peaceful and successful conclusion, as well as the MSHP SWAT Team and troopers that responded to assist,” the sheriff’s department said in the press release. “Also assisting with the incident were officers from Bismarck Police, Desloge Police, Iron Mountain Lake Police, the (Bismarck) Iron Mountain Lake Fire Department, and the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

“The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department appreciates the assistance and efforts of all responding agencies,” the department added.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.