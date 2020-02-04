A man whom authorities were searching for last week has been apprehended in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred in Washington County near Kingston School, as well as charges that stem from a 2018 assault.
Shelby Eugene Courtway Jr., 43, of Cadet, was charged on Friday with three counts of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, among other drug-related charges.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Courtway reportedly beat a woman Thursday, causing serious injuries.
Courtway is alleged to have hit a woman, with his closed fist, on the side of her head, causing significant bleeding. The woman reportedly had an ear infection and the blows to her head caused her eardrum to rupture. It is reported that after allegedly striking the woman, Courtway ordered her to sit on the couch, face the wall, and not move.
Courtway then reportedly dragged the woman by her hair outside and across the yard in temperatures below freezing while she lacked proper clothing. While outside, he allegedly began to hit her multiple times across the body with his closed fist before forcing her back to the residence and, throughout the incident, she lost a significant amount of blood.
After the assault, the report states that Courtway forced the woman to shower and change clothes and over the course of the trauma, the woman reportedly had to shower and change clothes four times due to the amount of blood she was losing from her sustained injuries.
When searching the scene, officers located a trash bag that contained multiple pieces of clothing that were covered in coagulated blood. When separating the clothing from the bags, officers found a chunk of hair that was consistent with the victim's injuries.
According to the statement, officers believe Courtway cleaned up part of the scene before law enforcement arrived.
The victim was later located and taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. While at the hospital, healthcare workers reported that the woman was missing hair from her scalp, had bruised lips with a half-inch laceration, swollen and bruised hands, a swollen ear, as well as bruises up and down the side of her face.
Three witnesses reported to police that they observed Courtway striking the woman, dragging her outside of the residence and hearing her yell, "Please stop." During the victim's interview, she confirmed the witnesses' statements.
During an interview with Courtway after the incident, he reportedly told officers that he had been staying at a friend's house for a couple of days. It was at this residence that the alleged assault occurred.
You have free articles remaining.
The report states Courtway is a registered Missouri sex offender and the residence at which he was staying, where the assault occurred, is within 2,000 feet of Kingston School.
A search for the man on Thursday led to a brief precautionary lock-down of Kingston School.
At the time of the incident, Courtway had an active warrant through Washington County for failing to register as a sex offender and is currently on parole for failing to register as a sex offender.
Charges filed this week also stem from a previous incident of alleged assault by Courtway, which was reported in 2018.
According to the probable cause statement from that incident, Courtway reportedly told police, during an interview on Sept. 29, 2018, that he witnessed his girlfriend having sexual relations with another man in the back of a truck and became enraged, punching her in the face.
She, however, told authorities that along with punching her in the face, Courtway beat her with a belt and a phone cord.
The report states that bruising to the woman’s body was consistent with being hit with some form of cord and so severe that she needed assistance from hospital staff in order to move.
Additionally, the woman stated that after the beatings ceased, Courtway made her write out an apology on paper. The letter was collected as evidence and there were reportedly blood spots on the paper, according to the statement.
When Courtway was shown photographs of the woman’s extensive injuries, he denied hitting her with a cord and stated all he did was punch her in the face.
A further search of Courtway's criminal history shows that he has been convicted in the past of forcible rape, statutory rape, statutory sodomy, resisting arrest for a felony, DWI, domestic assault, and failure to register as a sex offender in two cases.
Courtway is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond. If released, the man is to have no contact with the victim in these cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.