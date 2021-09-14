More info released involving stolen ATM, supects in custody

Through a joint operation involving the St. Francois Sheriff's Department, Desloge and Bonne Terre police departments, Texas DPS, and FBI-St Louis Division, four individuals from Houston, Texas, were taken into custody for felony theft involving an area ATM.

A press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department states that shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects reportedly gained access to an ATM located at Belgrade State Bank in Desloge, utilizing a stolen Ford F-250.

Police say the suspects removed the cash boxes from the ATM and fled the scene, abandoning the F-250 about a block away. The suspects then reportedly left the area in a white Nissan Altima.

The Nissan was located traveling northbound on US 67 and was stopped by Bonne Terre officers. After a short standoff, the suspects were arrested without incident. The stolen cash from the ATM was recovered from the Nissan.

The four individuals are believed to be members of an organized criminal enterprise operating out of Houston, Texas, and responsible for similar ATM thefts nationwide, according to the press release.

All suspects are being held at the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington without bond. Formal charges are expected later this afternoon.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

