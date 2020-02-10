{{featured_button_text}}
More information in Monday shooting
 
More information has been released regarding an incident in Lake Timberline Monday morning that ended with two men dead from gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, at 6:04 a.m. officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive in the Lake Timberline lake development outside Bonne Terre. Responding officers were advised of gunshots being fired at the scene prior to their arrival.

The 71-year-old caller advised 911 operators that she believed her grandson had shot her husband, reporting that she heard two shots fired initially, and shortly after heard a third shot fired. A second 911 call was received from a male caller who advised that he had been shot twice. During this second call, the male caller became unresponsive and the 911 line remained open.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the 66-year-old resident deceased in the living room of the home. Officers also found a 24-year-old resident of the home deceased on a bedroom floor from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This incident continues to be investigated by detectives with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. The deceased individuals' names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

