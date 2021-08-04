 Skip to main content
Morgan charged after allegedly assaulting, shooting at man
Morgan charged after allegedly assaulting, shooting at man

Man charged after allegedly assaulting, shooting at another man

Hunter A. Morgan

 Madison County Sheriff's Office

An area man faces felony charges after allegedly shooting at another man during an altercation in Fredericktown last week.

Hunter A. Morgan, 24, of Fredericktown, has been charged in Madison County with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the Fredericktown Police Department, Morgan was at an address on South Mine La Motte Avenue on Friday. There, he reportedly threw another man to the ground and began choking him.

The report states that the alleged victim attempted to leave the scene on foot, heading south on Mine La Motte. As the man was walking away, Morgan allegedly fired two shots at him using a .40 cal. High Point pistol.

An officer noted in the report that the shots were fired south on Mine La Motte toward Domino's Pizza, a church, and many residential homes nearby.

Morgan was booked at the Madison County Jail, and a $100,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

The man was in court on Monday for an initial appearance, where he entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. A bond reduction hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Madison County.

The probable cause statement mentions that Morgan has a history of violence and has previously caused multiple disturbances within the community.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

