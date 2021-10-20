Mother charged in baby's death last month

A mother is facing charges in connection with the death of her baby last month.

Amberlyn Davis, 24, whose address is listed in Arnold, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death. She is being held without bond.

Her son, 8-month-old Jason D. Webb Jr. died Sept. 29 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Multiple agencies including Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Bonne Terre Police Department took part in the investigation of the baby’s death.

According to the probable cause statement filed by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation before learning the incident actually happened in St. Francois County at the Bonneville Motel in Bonne Terre.

Davis told hospital staff and police that on Sept. 27 her son had fallen off the bed at the Bonneville Motel and began having seizures. Police were told the baby’s father was not present in the motel room when the child fell off the bed.

The baby was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center and then to St. Louis Children’s Hospital where he died on Sept. 29.