Mother, endangered infant found Sunday night

Aryan Picture.jpg

Authorities had issued an endangered person advisory for 2-week-old Aryan M. Shinstock on July 12. The infant was found Sunday evening and is safe.

 MSHP

An infant and mother reported missing earlier this week were located in St. Francois County on Sunday evening, according to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory on July 12 for 2-week-old Aryan M. Shinstock and his mother Kala Boesch, 29, of rural Bonne Terre. According to the advisory, the biological mother had failed to appear for a court appearance. The St. Francois County Court issued protective custody of the baby.

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Bullock said the infant was being taken to an area hospital for evaluation and then being placed with Children’s Division.

He said the mother was questioned by police and released as no formal charges have been filed at this time.

Bullock said St. Francois County detectives developed information about where the mother and baby were. They were assisted by other deputies with the sheriff’s department, as well as the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

At the time of the advisory, it was believed the woman was headed to the Lake of the Ozarks or Bowling Green, Kentucky.

