MSHP investigation leads to child porn charges against Farmington man

An area man faces multiple charges this week in St. Francois County following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation into child pornography possession and promotion.

Mark Alan Chaplin, 60, of Farmington, was charged on Thursday with four counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement, on July 19, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Digital Forensics Investigative Unit was provided information from Microsoft. The company provided an IP address and reported that on the morning of June 4, a person used Microsoft’s BingImage to upload an image of child pornography.

The report states the suspect performed a “visual search” of the image, which provides users with similar pictures to the ones uploaded. The uploaded image reportedly depicted a female child, approximately 8-10 years old.

On July 27, Microsoft informed investigators of another IP address used to upload child pornography on June 25. The report states the person used Microsoft’s BingImage to upload an image of a nude female child, about 10-12 years old, and performed a “visual search” of the picture.

Per the report, public records showed both IP addresses were registered to AT&T U-Verse, and a search warrant for subscriber information was served to the company. AT&T reportedly responded that the subscriber for both suspect IP addresses was for service at a Farmington address.

On Aug. 10, MSHP investigators executed a St. Francois County search warrant at the address in Farmington. During this search, the report states investigators interviewed Chaplin, who admitted to looking on the internet for “pre-teen” images. Chaplin was shown the image provided to investigators from Microsoft and allegedly admitted to viewing it online.

A search of Chaplin’s computer reportedly revealed numerous images of nude children, one of which involved a child in a sex act, according to police. The report states these images were stored in the cache files of his computer. An investigator noted in the report that through his training and experience, for images to appear in the cache files, the user must access them from the computer.

Chaplin was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Wednesday, and a $150,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Chaplin must comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The man is also prohibited from having contact with children under the age of 18.

An initial court appearance in the case against Chaplin is scheduled for Tuesday.

A press release from the MSHP notes that the highway patrol was assisted by the Farmington Police Department.

“The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children,” the release states. “The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”