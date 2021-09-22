MSHP looking for possible additional victims after STL officer charged with child molestation in Ste. Gen County Monday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that it is seeking possible additional victims of a St. Louis police officer charged with child molestation on Monday.

Mark Scott West, 54, of Ste. Genevieve, was charged with three counts of second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years old.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control criminal investigators are seeking information about possible additional victims, adult or juvenile. Possible victims are encouraged to come forward and to contact Corporal Jason A. Ashby at 636-300-2800 or jason.ashby@mshp.dps.mo.gov.

MSHP states the charge is mere accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

The 27-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is accused of touching a young girl while the two were swimming together, according to charging documents.

Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Williams requested that West be held on $100,000 cash bail "due to the number and serious nature of the offenses" and because he said West is a threat to the victim and other children.