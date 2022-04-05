MSHP: Man shot outside Desloge residence after pointing rifle at police

A man was shot in Desloge Monday evening after allegedly pointing a rifle at police.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Cpl. Dallas Thompson, at approximately 6:35 p.m. Monday, the Desloge Police Department was called to a residence on North Cantwell St. in Desloge for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers from Park Hills Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department were in the area and responded, as well.

He said officers arrived on the scene and began walking toward the residence when a man met the officers in the yard in front of the house holding a rifle. The man then raised the rifle and pointed it toward the officers and two officers discharged their weapons, striking the man in the abdomen.

He said the man was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

“I don’t have any update on the man’s condition,” he said. “Desloge has requested the Highway Patrol respond to investigate the incident. At this time, we are investigating the incident and will not be releasing the suspect or officers’ names.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0