MSHP provides synopsis of new state laws

Offense of Unlawful Posting of Certain Information Online (Section 565.240 RSMo) Currently, it is a class C misdemeanor if a person commits the offense of unlawful posting of certain information over the internet if they knowingly post the name, home address, Social Security number, or telephone number of any person on the internet intending to cause great bodily harm or death, or threatening to cause great bodily harm or death to such person.

This bill modifies the current offense by adding "any other personally identifiable information." If a person posts the described information of any law enforcement officer, corrections officer, parole officer, judge, commissioner, or prosecuting attorney, or the information of an immediate family member of such officer, judge, commissioner, or prosecuting attorney, they shall be guilty of a class E felony.

Sexual Misconduct of Police Officers (Section 566.145 RSMo) The bill provides that a law enforcement officer who engages in sexual conduct with a detainee or prisoner who is in the custody of such officer shall be guilty of a class E felony. A person also commits the offense if the person is a probation and parole officer or a police officer or an employee of or a person assigned to work in a jail, prison, or correctional facility and the person has sexual conduct on duty and the offense is committed by means of coercion.