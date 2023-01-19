MSHP reports three accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a couple of accidents around the Parkland in recent days.

On Sunday afternoon about 1:40 p.m., MSHP reported an accident at the off-road area of St. Joe State Park. According to the patrol, a 2022 Yamaha FZ F250 driven by Joshua J. Haney, 34, of Waynesville, made an abrupt turn, tossing Haney off of it and resulting in no damages to the motorcycle, but minor injuries to Haney. He was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. He was reported to have been wearing safety devices.

In another accident on Sunday morning at about 6 a.m., a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Breanna M. Winters, 22, of Cadet, was heading south through St. Francois County on Highway 47 south of Stork, when it failed to negotiate a curve, causing it to run off the left side of the road and flip.

Winters was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance with minor injuries. She was listed as wearing a seat belt, and the truck's damages were listed as "total." She was cited for DWI.

A Potosi man was moderately injured in a crash on Highway 21 in Jefferson County early Thursday morning.

According to the patrol report, Caleb Minter, 33, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a culvert before he overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Minter was taken to Mercy Hospital South for treatment.