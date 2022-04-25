 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSHP: Suspect dies in shooting in Washington County

MSHP provides details of fatal shooting involving armed man and deputies in Wash Co. last week

State authorities investigate the fatal shooting of a man armed with a shotgun while reportedly trespassing on private property in Washington County last week. 

 File

An armed man was fatally shot in Washington County after authorities responded to a trespassing call last week.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Cpl. Dallas Thompson said deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing call at about 10 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Kingston Road in Washington County.

Thompson said the reporting party had notified police that a man armed with a rifle was trespassing on the property. The man, identified as 30-year-old Kory Littrell of the Richwoods area, was reportedly still on the property when deputies arrived on the scene.

Thompson explained that the deputies attempted to get Littrell to put the rifle down, speaking with the man for just over five hours.

At the end of negotiations trying to get the man to comply, Thompson said the man turned the rifle toward the deputies in a threatening manner. In fear for their lives, the deputies then fired shots at the man, striking and killing him, said Thompson.

Thompson noted that after the fatal incident, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to respond to the scene and conduct an investigation into the use of force.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office ordered an autopsy, which has since been performed. Thompson said the toxicology results from the autopsy were still pending.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

