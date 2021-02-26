MSHP: Suspect steals patrol car, strikes trooper

Area police were pursuing a suspect who reportedly stole a patrol car Friday.

According to initial reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a trooper was out investigating an auto theft case at a residence near Center Drive in Jefferson County.

The MSHP reported that the trooper had placed the woman in handcuffs, but she was able to slip out the handcuffs and steal the trooper's patrol car. As she was trying to escape, she struck the trooper with the vehicle.

The trooper received moderate, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The woman then fled the scene. Jefferson County deputies gave chase and the fleeing suspect crashed the car near the Jefferson County/St. Francois County line off of Hardin Road.

Police were still pursuing the woman on foot just before 8 p.m.

No other information was available from the MSHP as the situation was this occurring.

More details will be released as information becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

