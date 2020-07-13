Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

A homeless man was arrested Sunday in Washington County for a murder in Laclede County.
According to the Laclede County Sheriff's Office, Dustin Lee Combs, 28, who has ties to Lebanon, but was homeless at the time of the murder, was arrested in Washington County in connection with the death of Mark Pitts, who died of a gunshot wound at his rural Laclede County home July 2.
Combs is charged by the Laclede County Prosecutor’s Office with first degree murder, armed criminal action, and felony stealing.
Investigators with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office state they developed Combs as a suspect on July 5.
“We conducted several interviews which led us to a 'street' name for a possible suspect and information he had been in jail in Virginia," Laclede County Sheriff David Milsap stated. "We contacted the Winchester, Virginia Police Department and they identified Combs as person who had that nickname and matched the description given to us by Combs’ associates at the Red Fox Motel.
"Combs was positively identified as a person who was to meet with the victim in the parking lot of a local business the night Mark Pitts was murdered. For obvious reasons we cannot go into great detail regarding the investigation, but we are confident in the case we have presented to the Prosecutor."
The sheriff's department said Combs was arrested in Washington County Sunday in the victim’s pickup truck. He was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest. He attempted to flee on foot, but was caught by a Washington County deputy. Combs had a warrant for his arrest in an unrelated matter, and when the deputy checked the vehicle, he found it was stolen and connected to the Laclede County homicide.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.