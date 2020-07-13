Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A homeless man was arrested Sunday in Washington County for a murder in Laclede County.

According to the Laclede County Sheriff's Office, Dustin Lee Combs, 28, who has ties to Lebanon, but was homeless at the time of the murder, was arrested in Washington County in connection with the death of Mark Pitts, who died of a gunshot wound at his rural Laclede County home July 2.

Combs is charged by the Laclede County Prosecutor’s Office with first degree murder, armed criminal action, and felony stealing.

Investigators with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office state they developed Combs as a suspect on July 5.

“We conducted several interviews which led us to a 'street' name for a possible suspect and information he had been in jail in Virginia," Laclede County Sheriff David Milsap stated. "We contacted the Winchester, Virginia Police Department and they identified Combs as person who had that nickname and matched the description given to us by Combs’ associates at the Red Fox Motel.