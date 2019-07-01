There are more than 500 children in foster care in the 24th Judicial Circuit which includes St. Francois, Washington, Madison and Ste. Genevieve Counties, according to Circuit Chief Juvenile Officer Adrian Eckhoff.
“In the last quarter, the 24th Judicial Circuit ranked third in the state for the number of open abuse or neglect cases,” said Eckhoff. “The only places who outranked our circuit were St. Louis County and Kansas City.”
Eckhoff said that 70% of hotline calls in the circuit are drug-related.
While Children’s Division, the Juvenile Office, and the Juvenile Courts, with a goal of reunifying children with their parents, do the best they can with these cases, the fact is that the system is simply overtaxed.
As of May 31, the 24th Circuit has a new court system officially in place to enhance the regular juvenile family court system. A federally funded grant-based program, Family Treatment Court, will provide intensive services to families who have lost their children due to drug abuse.
The Family Treatment Court Program director is Sherri Hampton. Previously a deputy juvenile officer with the circuit, Hampton brings many years of experience in working with children and families to the table. Hampton was asked by Eckhoff to write the grant for the new program while still working as a juvenile officer.
“I’ll write the grant, but I don’t want any part of the program,” Hampton remembers saying.
Hampton said that the more she wrote and the more she learned about the new program and saw the successes other courts were having, she realized that she had to be a part of this amazing addition to the local juvenile court system.
The commissioner for the Family Treatment Court is John Rupp, who acts as the judge for the individuals involved in the program. Laurie Wood, who is the regular 24th Circuit Drug Court administrator, also serves as administrator for the new program.
“I initially figured that this was just another ‘hug-a-thug’ program,” said Rupp, “which was what I had initially thought about drug court when it first started, but then I discovered that this is really a successful program.”
Rupp said that their goals are to work with families who have the highest needs and the highest risks.
“Collaboration is the key to this whole program being successful,” said Rupp.
The grant for Family Treatment Court focuses on mental health and substance abuse, or co-occurring disorders, such as having a mental disorder and a substance abuse issue at the same time. The grant is funded under SAMHSA or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Act.
Commissioner Rupp said that this program is based on evidence-based practices and is set up to break the cycle of substance abuse.
“The supervision level is much higher,” said Rupp, “Participants have weekly court appearances, twice weekly drug screens (minimum), they must participate in weekly individual and group counseling (one hour of individual and three to six hours of group), and they must be involved in education or working a full-time job.
“The goal of this program is to make the individual participants full, productive members of society.”
Individuals in the program, according to Hampton, can also earn either incentives or sanctions.
For example, if a person has a positive drug screen, they may lose visitation with their children for a few weeks until they can prove to be clean again. Hampton said that in the regular juvenile court system, it could be 90 or more days before a parent could regain visitation.
Individuals participating in the program can also earn incentives for doing the right thing. Incentives can include coupons, such as being able to dress down for court one week.
According to Hampton, the juvenile office still does the legal side of things, Children’s Division still does the case management, and the treatment providers still perform their same services. Family Treatment Court is involved as a mediator to ensure that all of the parties involved are working toward the same goal – reunification.
In order to become involved in Family Treatment Court, a person’s children have to have been removed from the home because of a drug-related issue and it must be that the court has adjudicated or plans to adjudicate (fully remove custody from the parent) the case. This order is still done by a circuit judge or an associate circuit judge.
Hampton said that Family Treatment Court is voluntary, until it is ordered by the judge that is presiding over the regular juvenile family court case.
“Before a person can come into Family Treatment Court, we meet with the parent and perform various assessments and interviews to make sure the person is a good candidate and serious about working this program,” said Hampton.
The juvenile office then has to request that the regular presiding judge order the individual into the program.
“The purpose for every dollar in this grant is to expedite reunification of families and create permanency for children,” said Hampton. “Children need to be quickly placed in a home that is safe, healthy, and permanent.”
