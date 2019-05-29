A hearing has been scheduled in the Terre Du Lac civil court case involving three association board members and a resident following the recusal of two judges and assignment of a third judge.
An evidentiary hearing had been scheduled for last Thursday but was postponed after the recusal of Associate Circuit Court Judge Joseph Goff Jr. as judge in the case.
Last Tuesday, R. Scott Reid, attorney for the respondents in the matter, Cary Combs and Gary Keithley, filed a motion for change of judge. Vonne Karraker, attorney for petitioners Herman Reisner and Michael Tilley, then filed an objection to Reid's motion.
The case was reassigned to Associate Circuit Judge Patrick King by Presiding Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn. The next day, Judge King was recused and Judge Horn assigned the case to Associate Circuit Judge Timothy Inman out of Ste. Genevieve.
The hearing is now set for 9 a.m. on June 6 at the St Francois County courthouse.
On April 29, a temporary restraining order (TRO) was granted against Terre Du Lac Association Board members Combs and Keithley. Herman Reisner, a Terre Du Lac resident, was the original petitioner of the order. Association board member Michael Tilley was added as a petitioner in the case on May 3.
An emergency order was then granted on May 1 to temporarily remove Combs and Keithley from the board pending a final hearing the matter. The order also authorized the remaining board members of the association to conduct day-to-day business, access bank accounts, and pay its employees. This order also allowed the retainment of services of former Association General Manager Lori Pope pending final judgment on the orders.
On May 14, three filings were entered on behalf of Keithley and Combs. The filings included a motion for sanctions, bond increase, and a counterclaim.
Among the actions requested by fillings was the removal of Tilley from the Terre Du Lac Association board on the claim that, during a deposition on May 9, Tilley admitted to making false statements in his sworn affidavit.
On May 16, objections to these motions and answer to the counterclaim were filed by Karraker on behalf of Tilley and Reisner.
All motions and claims now await final adjudication in a final hearing.
