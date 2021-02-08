New training required for police officers

New training standards for law enforcement officers have been approved on an emergency basis by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, and became effective with the new year.

The new standards, which require one hour of continuing education training in de-escalation and one hour in implicit bias for officers to maintain their licenses, were approved by the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission on Oct. 5.

“Our law enforcement officers take on extraordinary risks and make tremendous sacrifices to make Missouri safer,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “These enhanced standards will help equip officers with relevant, up-to-date training to meet the challenges they face daily and facilitate better communication and interactions with the public.”

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said the Missouri Sheriff’s Association was already providing some of the required training. The sheriff said some of his department’s staff have already begun participating in the new training, which must be completed by Dec. 28.

Bullock said he is in favor of additional training, provided any additional training requirements do not reach a point where they interfere with department operations.