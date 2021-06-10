New trial dates set for former police officer

New trial dates were set last week for a former area police officer facing four felony charges related to alleged sexual contact with an underage girl.
In March 2019, Todd Moyers, 44, of Potosi, was charged in St. Francois County with two counts of felony child molestation in the fourth degree and two counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree.
A three-day jury trial was previously set to begin on May 25, but the prosecution entered a motion for a continuance of the trial, granted by the court. Last Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn reset the case for a jury trial to begin Nov. 1.
Before the rescheduled jury trial dates, a case review hearing is scheduled to be held on Oct. 15, when the defense will be able to enter a new plea or proceed with the planned trial.
Moyers posted a $100,000 surety bond on May 24, 2019, and was released with GPS monitoring ordered by the court.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, between March and August of 2018, Moyers engaged in sexual contact with a female who was 15 years old at the time.
The report states Moyers was employed at the time as a Park Hills Police officer. City Administrator Mark McFarland previously confirmed the city council in executive session unanimously voted Nov. 13, 2018, to fire Moyers.
According to the court document, Moyers was going to issue the girl a citation for trespassing. However, according to the report, Moyers allegedly told the girl if she sent him nude photos of herself, he would get the citation dropped.
Moyers reportedly met with the girl twice, and on both occasions, he was on duty as a police officer. On one occasion, they met at the Park Hills Sports Complex parking lot, and on the other occasion they met at a parking lot in St. Joe State Park.
The girl stated Moyers kissed her and touched her in inappropriate places under her clothing.
According to the report, the girl's cell phone and Snapchat account contained nude photographs of her that she claimed she had sent to Moyers. The girl's cell phone also contained Moyers' personal cell phone number.
Cell phone records show 250 text messages were exchanged between the girl and Moyers.
Before serving as a Park Hills police officer, Moyers worked as a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff's Office and as an officer for the Potosi Police Department under prior administrators. He had also served elected terms as a Washington County commissioner.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com