New trial dates set for former police officer

According to the court document, Moyers was going to issue the girl a citation for trespassing. However, according to the report, Moyers allegedly told the girl if she sent him nude photos of herself, he would get the citation dropped.

Moyers reportedly met with the girl twice, and on both occasions, he was on duty as a police officer. On one occasion, they met at the Park Hills Sports Complex parking lot, and on the other occasion they met at a parking lot in St. Joe State Park.

The girl stated Moyers kissed her and touched her in inappropriate places under her clothing.

According to the report, the girl's cell phone and Snapchat account contained nude photographs of her that she claimed she had sent to Moyers. The girl's cell phone also contained Moyers' personal cell phone number.

Cell phone records show 250 text messages were exchanged between the girl and Moyers.

Before serving as a Park Hills police officer, Moyers worked as a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff's Office and as an officer for the Potosi Police Department under prior administrators. He had also served elected terms as a Washington County commissioner.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

