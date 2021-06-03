New trial dates set in child abuse case

It was reported that she signed off on work for them and told the inmate in charge of the clothing division they were for her kids. The orders were placed in January 2018. The child-sized uniforms and the patterns to make them have been collected as evidence in the pending case.

The DOC contacted the sheriff's department after they saw the news the evening of Aug. 7, 2018, and they shared that information with them.

"Why would you order prison uniforms?" Bullock said at the time. "Her boyfriend, Head, had worked at the BJC Behavioral Health as a counselor at some point. From what I understand, he was a counselor to those kids and then they ended up together."

During a press conference on Aug. 7, 2018, Bullock said he had seen some pretty nasty things in all his time, but nothing this deplorable here in St. Francois County.

"Myself and the prosecutor have talked about this, and we have seen a lot of different things over the years, but this is the kind of thing that happens somewhere else, not here," Bullock said.

Bond was initially set at $500,000 for both defendants but was lowered to $250,000 cash or surety on Sept. 4, 2018. Both Cheatham and Head have since posted bonds and were released in September 2018.

The two defendants were also ordered to have no contact with children while released on bond, but after a motion to amend bond conditions was sustained on Aug. 7, 2018, the court ordered the defendants may have contact with children as permitted by the Juvenile Court.

