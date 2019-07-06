A St. Francois County man is in jail following a pursuit on Tuesday.
Timothy Noll, 30, of Park Hills, has been charged with felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while revoked/suspended. He is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
According to a probable cause statement from Deputy Matt Rion of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, he observed Noll on a motorcycle on Columbia Street in Farmington with a female passenger.
Deputy Rion stated that he then activated his lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop because through prior experience he knew that Noll’s license had been revoked.
The court document states that when Noll looked back and saw the deputy’s lights, he began to accelerate leading the deputy on a high-speed chase. Rion reported that at several times speeds during the pursuit reached well over 100 mph.
The pursuit ended just before Desloge on U.S. 67. Noll attempted to flee on foot but was quickly captured by the deputy and taken into custody. The female passenger was initially arrested but released because no charges were filed against her.
Noll has a lengthy criminal history.
Noll entered an Alford plea to felony assault in the second degree in 2010 that occurred in 2007 and was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
In 2009, Noll pleaded guilty to driving without a license. In June of 2010, Noll pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections to run concurrent with his sentence for the 2007 assault.
In 2016, Noll pleaded guilty to delivery or manufacture of an imitation controlled substance. He received a suspended execution of sentence and five years supervised probation. Noll again pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was again given a suspended execution of sentence and 5 years supervised probation.
In June of 2019, Noll had been charged with driving while suspended/revoked, second or third offense. This case is still pending before the court.
