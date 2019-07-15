A Park Hills man who was charged with resisting arrest and driving while revoked/suspended on July 3 and had just bonded out of jail on July 8 was again arrested after a pursuit.
Timothy Noll, 30, of Park Hills, was charged Monday with felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony resisting arrest. According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin, additional charges are forthcoming. Noll is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
According to a probable cause statement by Park Hills Sgt. Todd Inserra, on Sunday afternoon he observed Noll operating a blue Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates and attempted to initiate a traffic stop because he was aware that Noll’s license was suspended/revoked and that Noll also had an active warrant out of Leadington.
According to Inserra, Noll failed to yield to his emergency lights. Noll also used evasive maneuvers to get around Inserra and Officer Jacob Sitton, leading them on a chase at speeds of about 100 mph.
Noll fled to the Wortham area of St. Francois County. Inserra said that on arrival to the property, several St. Francois County deputies and Sitton had a fifth-wheel trailer surrounded at gunpoint.
The report states that Noll was inside the trailer. The officers and deputies had received information in an incident the night before that Noll was armed. After approximately 30 minutes, Noll came out of the trailer.
The court document states that Noll had abandoned the vehicle he was driving and allowed it to roll down a hill and hit a shed. Noll admitted to having a gun and Inserra was able to find a black High Point semi-automatic pistol in the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle.
Inserra also located paperwork belonging to Noll, a cellophane wrapper containing a crystal-like substance, four blue small round pills believed to be hydrocodone, two spoons, and syringes. Noll was not the registered owner of the vehicle.
Noll has a lengthy criminal history.
In addition to the July 3 resisting arrest charges, Noll entered Alford plea to felony assault in the second degree in 2010 that occurred in 2007 and was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. In 2009, Noll pleaded guilty to driving without a license.
In June of 2010, Noll pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections to run concurrent with his sentence for the 2007 assault.
In 2016, Noll pleaded guilty to delivery or manufacture of an imitation controlled substance. He received a suspended execution of sentence and five years supervised probation. In 2015, Noll pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was again given a suspended execution of sentence and five years supervised probation.
In June of 2019, Noll had been charged with driving while suspended/revoked, second or third offense. This case is still pending before the court.
