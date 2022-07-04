Noll charged with murder related to death of Caruthers last year

An area man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a fellow St. Francois County Jail inmate last year. Authorities allege the man provided methamphetamine to his cellmate, leading to his death.

Timothy Lawrence Noll, 33, of Park Hills, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center.

According to a probable cause statement, on Aug. 4, 2021, a county jail inmate, 32-year-old Anthony David Caruthers of Bonne Terre, was found deceased in his cell at the St. Francois County Jail.

Caruthers had been in custody at the St. Francois County Jail awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections to serve a life sentence after pleading guilty to the 2016 murder of Farmington businessman Michael VanStavern.

After Caruthers was found dead in his cell, a preliminary investigation reportedly revealed illicit drugs had been smuggled into the jail and may have been a factor in the man's death.

As part of a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation, police interviewed a woman suspected to be involved. During the interview, the woman reportedly admitted to assisting Noll in bringing drugs into the jail.

The report states the woman admitted to putting drugs inside a Bible that was then delivered to the jail for Noll. She reportedly explained to investigators that she obtained the drugs from Garry Triplett and that the contact should be recorded in a HomeWAV conversation with Noll and Triplett. HomeWAV is a service allowing inmates to communicate with friends and family through phone and video calls.

In the interview, the woman reportedly told police she had entered a residence, where Triplett handed her two baggies of drugs, one of which contained pill capsules and the other a "loose, crystal powder." She said she believed the drugs to be heroin and methamphetamine, according to the statement.

The report states the woman said she talked to Noll via HomeWAV calls, and he instructed her on how to conceal the drugs in a Bible. The woman allegedly placed the drugs she obtained from Triplett into the Bible, which was later delivered to the jail by another female and delivered to Noll, according to police.

Numerous HomeWAV calls were reportedly located that confirmed the woman's statement.

The report notes that Noll and Caruthers were cellmates. During the investigation of Caruthers' death, a Bible and a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance were located within the cell shared by Noll and Caruthers. Later lab testing confirmed the powder to be methamphetamine.

Records show Noll is currently incarcerated at Missouri Eastern Correctional in Pacific, serving an 11-year sentence. He was sentenced in August 2019 to seven years for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and four years for selling an imitation controlled substance. Previously, the sentences had been suspended, but the judge ordered Noll to serve the two prison terms consecutively after the man violated his probation in both cases.

Court filings indicate Noll has at least nine pending criminal cases for offenses including unlawful possession of a firearm, multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, resisting arrest/detention by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of injury or death, as well as other felony charges.

A search of the man's criminal history revealed he has multiple prior convictions for charges including second-degree assault, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and property damage.

Triplett is currently in custody without bond at the St. Francois County Detention Center on charges of first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

The neglect charges against Triplett, and his wife, were filed last week after a toddler and a 10-year-old child residing in the pair's home allegedly tested positive for drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

