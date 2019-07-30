{{featured_button_text}}
Nursing home employee charged with invasion of privacy
A woman has been charged after police say she shared an explicit photo of a nursing home resident via electronic media.

Amanda Vineyard, 33, of Farmington has been charged with felony invasion of privacy. A criminal summons was issued on July 19.

According to the probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, a woman went to Community Manor to visit her grandmother who was a resident at the facility. During the visit, Vineyard, an employee of the facility, showed the woman a picture she had taken of her grandmother with her breast exposed.

According to the report, Vineyard then made the image available to the woman via Google Drive which would allow access to the image via a computer, causing the crime under Missouri Statute to rise to felony level rather than misdemeanor.

Vineyard is scheduled for an initial arraignment on Aug. 22 before Associate Circuit Judge Joseph Goff Jr.

On Oct. 13, 2009, Vineyard pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor assault of a law enforcement officer stemming from a 2007 incident in Jefferson County. Vineyard received 90 days in the county jail for each offense, however, the court suspended the execution of the sentence and Vineyard served two years of supervised probation.

