Odom charged with assault

A rural Bonne Terre man is facing felony charges following an alleged assault with a weapon early this month.

Mitchell Odom, 28, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and first-degree property damage.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, Odom began kicking holes in a trailer in which he lived but did not own and tearing things up.

The report states that deputies responded to the trailer, located on Berry Road near Lake Timberline, where they found Odom facing the front door and swinging a wooden board.

The man was advised to drop the board, but instead, he aggressively approached the deputies.

Odom reportedly refused to stop approaching when told to do so, prompting a deputy to deploy his department-issued taser. Odom then fell on the front porch and was detained.

The detained man had several cuts on his arms, which he reportedly stated were self-inflicted by a piece of glass he used to try to kill himself.