Odom charged with assault

A rural Bonne Terre man is facing felony charges following an alleged assault with a weapon early this month.
Mitchell Odom, 28, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and first-degree property damage.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, Odom began kicking holes in a trailer in which he lived but did not own and tearing things up.
The report states that deputies responded to the trailer, located on Berry Road near Lake Timberline, where they found Odom facing the front door and swinging a wooden board.
The man was advised to drop the board, but instead, he aggressively approached the deputies.
Odom reportedly refused to stop approaching when told to do so, prompting a deputy to deploy his department-issued taser. Odom then fell on the front porch and was detained.
The detained man had several cuts on his arms, which he reportedly stated were self-inflicted by a piece of glass he used to try to kill himself.
Upon entry in the trailer, the deputies found a man lying unconscious and unresponsive in the living room. They observed blood on the man's face that appeared to be coming from multiple abrasions on the top portion of his head and a laceration to the left side of his neck.
An ambulance was called for the injured man and Odom.
According to the report, Odom made statements to the deputies, indicating that he was responsible for the man’s injury. The report further states that more than $750 worth of damage was done to the trailer.
Odom was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, where he was still being held without bond.
Court records indicate that Odom has numerous prior criminal convictions in St. Francois County.
Odom was convicted on two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and third-degree assault in May 2016. He was found guilty of third-degree domestic assault and DWI in February 2016.
The Bonne Terre man was convicted in March 2014 of stealing.
In August 2012, Odom was found guilty of tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage, marijuana possession, and trespassing.
If convicted of the Class A felony of first-degree assault, Odom could face up to 30 years, or life in prison.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.