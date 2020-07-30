Offender death at FCC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, has issued a news release regarding the death of a prisoner at Farmington Correctional Center.

According to Pojmann, at 7:34 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, offender John Wood #165135, confined at Farmington Correctional Center, was pronounced dead at Mercy South in St. Louis.

The release states Wood was a 69-year-old male serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree statutory sodomy - deviant sexual intercourse with a person younger than 14 years old from Lafayette County. He entered the Missouri Department of Corrections on Sept. 2, 2008.

The release states it was determined that Wood died of apparent natural causes.

