Officer, dispatcher, and dispatcher's son face charges in Iron Co.

Three men are facing charges in Iron County, including a Viburnum police officer and a Quad County 911 dispatcher, following an investigation into a series of alleged events in late October.
Ira P. Brown, 51, of Viburnum, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse - aggravated sexual offense, third-degree domestic assault, and third-degree kidnapping.
Zerak T. Brown, 19, of Viburnum, is charged with second-degree assault - special victim, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and armed criminal action.
Jonathan Bridges, 29, of Steelville, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) probable cause statements, the investigation began on Oct. 23 when an MSHP sergeant and a trooper met with a woman at the Viburnum Police Department about an alleged sexual assault.
The Viburnum Police Department had requested that the MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control conduct the investigation because the suspect, Ira Brown, is employed as a 911 operator for Quad County Dispatch and was a former Viburnum police officer.
Allegations against Ira Brown
The report states the woman told the investigators she had been living with her boyfriend, Zerak Brown, for approximately one month at a house in Viburnum. She said the house belongs to Zerak's father, Ira, who also resides at the residence.
She told the investigators that when she arrived home between 1-2:30 p.m. that day, she went to the room she shares with Zerak and was getting ready. She said Ira came into her room and asked her what she was doing, and she told him that she was getting ready to go hang out with friends.
The woman said Zerak was at work at the time. She said Ira accused her of lying and said he did not believe she was actually just hanging out with friends. She further recalled him saying he did not want her to hurt his son because he was the most important thing to him. She said Ira told her that she was out there messing with other guys, and he was not going to just stand there and watch it happen.
The woman said Ira then pushed her on her back onto the bed, held her wrists down against the bed above her head, and laid on top of her. She said she tried to push him off of her and he forcibly kissed her on the mouth and neck and touched her breasts outside of her clothes, according to the statement.
She said she tried pushing Ira off her and he started yelling at her, saying if she were doing what he thinks she is doing, he would try to kill her. He allegedly said he would chain her up, tie and handcuff her to his bed so that she could be his woman "because if she was going to be the town's whore, then he might as well get his turn," according to the statement.
The woman said Ira then let her go and told her to leave the house. She said she packed her bag and tried to walk out the door of her room, but Ira pushed her back in and asked what she was doing before taking her backpack off her back and dumping the contents on the floor.
She said after she picked up everything, Ira was standing between her and the door, and he choked her with his right hand. She said she pushed his arm away, and he told her she had "dad issues" and that he could take care of that for her because he was her dad now, and she had to do as he said.
The woman said she told Ira that she wanted to leave the house, and he told her to leave and never come back. She reported that Ira told her she could either please him, leave the house, or he would put her in a hole in the ground, according to the report.
The woman said that at one point, when they were both in her bedroom, Ira took a mini ax off the bedroom wall, took off the cover, and gave the ax to her, telling her to hit him with it. She said she then put the ax on the bed.
The woman told police she has never had any issues with Ira in the past.
The report states that the woman did not have any marks or bruising on her wrists or neck. Jonathan Bridges and another Viburnum officer said the right side of the woman's neck had a faint red mark on it when she arrived at the police department.
Ira Brown was arrested at the Quad County Dispatch Center later that day, according to court documents. He has since been released on his own recognizance with special bond conditions that prohibit him from coming within 1,000 feet of the alleged victim.
Allegations against Zerak Brown
During the course of the investigation, MSHP investigators, along with Bridges and another Viburnum officer, went to the Brown's residence, where they made contact with Zerak on the front porch of the home.
The report states that arrangements had been previously made with Ira for items belonging to the alleged assault victim to be removed from the residence. While speaking with Zerak, investigators asked for consent to come inside the home and take a picture of an item in reference to the investigation.
Zerak reportedly denied the request to enter the home and stated he had been told that only the woman could come inside the residence. Zerak was then told that a search warrant would be applied for and the residence had to be cleared of anyone inside, but he reportedly stated that was not possible.
Bridges was able to call Ira in an attempt to have him speak with his son and deescalate the situation. While Zerak was on the phone with Ira, Bridges reportedly heard Ira ask Zerak, "Are you ready to die tonight?" It was at this time Bridges told the trooper that Ira was making threatening statements and grabbed Zerak.
The report states that Zerak began fighting with both Bridges and the trooper, pushing the trooper during the altercation. During the time they were fighting, the report states Zerak yelled to his juvenile brother, who was inside the house, to get a gun.
The officers reportedly wrestled with Zerak on the ground for a short time before Zerak was able to get to his feet and run away. The officers chased Zerak but were unable to catch him.
While returning to the residence, a trooper reports noticing a late 1990s model Ford truck traveling eastbound on Spruce Street at a high rate of speed. The truck came to an abrupt stop, and a white male exited the vehicle. The trooper had just previously interviewed Ira at the Quad County Dispatch Center and believed it was him arriving at the rear of his residence.
The trooper noticed Ira was wearing a shoulder harness holster with what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol in it. As Ira reportedly ran toward the house, the trooper identified himself and told Ira not to go inside.
The report states that Ira went inside the residence and, at some point, he exited the rear of the house and returned to the 911 dispatch center. Ira was taken into custody at the dispatch center a short time later.
The troopers returned to the Brown residence to photograph it for a search warrant application.
The report states that when the troopers drove up to the house, Zerak was standing in the opened driver's side door of a black Ford F-150 truck parked in the driveway. The troopers identified themselves as law enforcement and commanded Zerak to stop.
Zerak reportedly turned, wearing an armored plate carrier and holding what appeared to be a rifle, and ran south to the backyard of the residence. At this time, another trooper arrived on the scene along with numerous other law enforcement officers.
The perimeter of the residence was secured, and the search warrant application process was started.
While officers provided security, a trooper and Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley, riding in the same vehicle, noticed an individual walking in the yard of a residence south of Zerak's home. The trooper drove into the driveway of the residence, where Zerak reportedly pointed his rifle at the officers. They tactically retreated and gained cover, while Zerak again ran from the scene.
According to court records, a warrant for Zerak's arrest was served three days later, on Oct. 26. He was released on his own recognizance and is prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of any alleged victims.
Allegations against Jonathan Bridges
On Oct. 28, as part of the ongoing special investigation involving Ira and Zerak, a state trooper learned that Viburnum Police Officer Jonathan Bridges had been given a weapon by Ira before he was arrested on Oct. 23, and took the gun to his house in Steelville. Bridges reportedly consented to a search of his residence, and the weapon was seized.
At approximately 10:31 a.m., the trooper was advised by dispatch to contact a Viburnum police officer who had assisted with the original investigation of the Browns and was present when the search warrant was conducted at the Brown's residence on Oct. 26.
At approximately 10:43 a.m., the trooper called the officer who stated that Bridges took a weapon or weapons from Ira at the Quad County Dispatch Center before Ira was arrested on Oct. 23.
After Ira was arrested and most of the officers were in the fire station, the officer said he was out in the parking lot with Bridges. He said Bridges told him he had to get Ira's guns out of his truck. The officer said he did not see Bridges get the gun or guns, but shortly after, he saw Bridges with a black nylon rifle case in his hand walking toward the Viburnum Police Department patrol car.
Support Local Journalism
The officer further recalled Bridges putting the rifle case in the trunk of the patrol car and closing it. The officer said Bridges then drove the patrol car back to the Viburnum Police Department.
The officer said he thought that Bridges would have given the trooper the rifle case. He said he checked the evidence lockers at the Viburnum Police Department and looked for any reports about its disposition but found nothing, so he wanted to make sure the trooper knew about it.
The trooper told the officer that he was not aware of Bridges seizing anything from Ira and that he would be coming to the Viburnum Police Department to speak with him that afternoon when he was at work.
At approximately 3:57 p.m., a MSHP sergeant and the trooper arrived at the Viburnum Police Department to meet with Bridges.
The trooper asked Bridges why he was already at Quad County Dispatch Center when everyone arrived on Oct. 23 to arrest Ira, and he said Ira called him when he went to the Viburnum Police Department to pick up his vest. Bridges recalled Ira asking him what was going on, and Bridges said he asked Ira why he had said what he said to his son Zerak on the phone when they went to the house to get the woman's things.
Bridges said he told Ira he thought they were friends, and Ira questioned that if they were friends, why didn't Bridges talk to him. Bridges said he told Ira that the Viburnum Police Department was not handling the case because they are friends.
Bridges said he asked Ira where he was, and Ira told him he was at the Quad County Dispatch Center. Bridges said he told Ira he would be there in a minute. Bridges said he then drove to the dispatch center.
Bridges said when he arrived at Quad County Dispatch, Ira asked him where his son Zerak was, and Bridges said he did not know. He said Ira asked him if he was under arrest, and Bridges told him he didn't know what was going on because his radio and cell phone were dead. Bridges said Ira told him that if he was not holding him for arrest, he was going to see if he could find Zerak. Ira then left for approximately three minutes and returned, according to the report.
Bridges told investigators that when he first arrived at Quad County Dispatch, he saw Ira's brown leather shoulder holster laying on the printer in the dispatch center, but that there was no gun in the holster, just the magazines.
Bridges said when Ira returned from looking for Zerak, he asked Ira if he had anything on him, to which Ira said no, lifted his shirt, and turned around to show that he had no weapons.
Bridges said they engaged in small talk to keep Ira calm because he had already told another Viburnum officer that Ira was there and was waiting for troopers to show up.
Bridges said whenever Ira received a phone call informing him that the investigators were outside, Ira took the holster back to the kitchen and put it in his drawer. Bridges said he asked officers what they were looking for when they were searching the fire station. He said no one would tell him what they were looking for, so he did not tell anyone about the shoulder holster.
The trooper asked Bridges if there was anything else, and he said no. The trooper asked him if he was sure, and he first said no, and then said yes.
According to the report, Bridges said he had a gun in the evidence room that Ira pulled out of his truck. The trooper asked Bridges why he did not tell investigators about the gun that night, and he said he did not think about it. He reportedly said that was not his concern that night and that he was worried about Ira and his own son's safety.
The trooper told Bridges that they had towed Ira's truck because they wanted to search it and he knew that. The trooper asked why he would not tell investigators that he took a gun out of the truck before it was towed. He said he swears he was not thinking about it.
The trooper asked Bridges how he knew about the gun, and he said when Ira was getting ready to leave to find Zerak, he told him that he had a gun in the truck. Bridges said they went out to Ira's truck, and Ira pulled a black nylon-zippered gun case from behind the driver's seat and gave it to him. The trooper asked Bridges if either of them opened the gun case, and he said they did not and that he had not opened it since then.
The trooper asked Bridges when he was going to tell them about this, and he said he was actually going to call them that day. When asked why he did not call the trooper any of the days before then, Bridges reportedly said he did not want Ira to get in any more trouble than he was in already.
The trooper told Bridges that he had concealed evidence in the investigation, and Bridges said that was not his intention. He was asked if he had logged the gun into evidence, and he said he had not yet because another officer could not get into the reporting system so he could do the report.
When asked who else knew that he took the gun, Bridges reportedly said he told another officer about it that night on his way home. He said he told the other officer so it would not look like he was trying to hide something. The trooper asked Bridges why he did not tell her he had the gun, knowing she was the agent working the case. He reportedly replied, saying he was worried that Ira would come after him or his child if he gave the trooper the gun because of the evidence built up against him.
The trooper told Bridges that investigators had served a search warrant at Ira's residence and seized guns, so another gun belonging to Ira was the least of their worries.
The trooper also said that she felt Bridges did not assist with the search warrant because he already had Ira's gun that investigators did not know about. Bridges reportedly confirmed that was the reason he did not assist with serving the warrant that day.
The trooper told Bridges that she wanted the gun he had for evidence. She said that the gun was evidence in her investigation and that Bridges had tampered with evidence in the investigation. Bridges informed the trooper that the gun was at his house in his closet. He said they could go to his house right then and he would give it to them.
The report states Bridges was asked what he had planned to do with the gun, and he said he was going to bring it back to the police station. He said he was going to talk to the chief about it because he was worried about his son's safety as he knows "what Ira is capable of."
The trooper asked Bridges again what he was going to do with the gun, and he said he was going to give it to Ira's other son when he turned 18 because the gun was his dad's. He said he knew he could not give it back to Ira because he would be a convicted felon.
Investigators told Bridges that he needed to be completely honest with them from that point forward, and he said he would.
He told them he did not open the rifle case, and he did not look at the gun. He said that Ira told him it was his "SBR." He said he did not know what that meant because Ira has had so many different rifles that he did not know which one it was. The trooper asked him if he knew what an "SBR" was, and he reportedly said he knew it was a short barrel rifle but said he didn't know which gun it was of all the different rifles he has seen Ira with at Quad County Dispatch when he has gone in to talk to him.
According to the statement, Bridges said Ira usually had an AR-15 in one of the chairs near him inside the dispatch center and a pistol lying on the desk. He said Ira usually had a shoulder holster on and another gun in the kitchen. Bridges then described where he saw Ira put the leather holster in the kitchen of the Quad County Fire Station. He said it was in the bottom drawer to the right of the stove.
Bridges agreed to ride with investigators to his house in Steelville and said he would give them consent to search his home for the gun.
They arrived at Bridges' residence at approximately 5:30 p.m; and Bridges let the investigators inside and signed a consent-to-search form for the house.
Bridges showed investigators where the gun case was located on the top shelf of the closet in his bedroom. It was located near a shotgun that Bridges said he owned.
The home was searched, and items were photographed and seized as evidence. Evidence seized included a black nylon rifle case containing a Colt short barrel rifle with five loaded magazines taken from the master bedroom closet and a black Samsung phone in a red case seized from Bridges.
Investigators asked Bridges about a fully automatic rifle he sent a photo of to Ira on his cell phone. Bridges said he did not send any pictures of a fully automatic rifle to Ira and showed them the photos he sent to Ira on his own phone.
Bridges said the rifle in those photos belonged to the Viburnum Police Department and was currently at the police department. Bridges reportedly stated that he had seen Ira with a red, fully automatic rifle at the Quad County Dispatch Center. He said he held the gun the time he saw it. He also said he had never been to Ira's residence.
When asked again about the automatic rifle allegedly seen in photos shared between him and Ira, Bridges said the only gun photos he had sent to Ira were the photos of the rifle belonging to the Viburnum Police Department.
The MSHP sergeant then questioned Bridges again about the photo he sent Ira of a black rifle that showed the selector switch backward in the "automatic mode," and Bridges again denied having ever sent Ira that photo.
Bridges said Ira built another gun for his son Zerak and was going to do the same thing to Zerak's gun that he did to the other gun. The sergeant asked what Ira was referring to, and Bridges reportedly said, "putting a trigger on them that fires when you pull the trigger and then fires again when you release the trigger."
He said Ira told him the selector switch goes from "fire as a semi-automatic" to "safety" to the "pull the trigger and it fires and release the trigger and it fires mode" when you flip the selector switch around backward.
The sergeant asked Bridges if he, as a law enforcement officer, did not see a problem with Ira being in possession of those types of weapons. Bridges said he did not know if Ira had the stamp he needed to possess them, but that he thought they were legal for him to possess because Ira told him he was buying the selector switches from Palmetto State Armory.
At approximately 6:07 p.m., the investigators left the residence and drove back to Viburnum. On the way, the sergeant asked Bridges if he had ever seen Ira with any weapons that fired belt-fed ammunition, and he said he had not. The sergeant also asked Bridges if he had ever seen Ira Brown with any belt-fed ammunition, and Bridges said Ira had once shown him some ammunition he said he was going to make into belt-fed ammunition at Quad County Dispatch.
When asked if he had ever fired weapons with Ira, Bridges said that he had not. He said Ira had shown him videos on his phone of him shooting with his sons, and one of the weapons being shot in the video was the gun he had modified to fire when the trigger is pulled and again when the trigger is released.
He said the gun would not fire continuously if the trigger was held back and would only fire once when the trigger was pulled and once when it was released. Bridges also told investigators he had seen Ira with a kit of internal gun parts with different springs in the kit but was unfamiliar with those parts. Bridges said the only time he had interactions with Ira was when Ira was working at the Quad County Dispatch Center.
A warrant was issued for Bridges on Nov. 17, and he was released from custody on his own recognizance on Nov. 19. According to court records, he has entered a plea of "not guilty" to the charges and is ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device while free on bond.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
