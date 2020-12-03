Officer, dispatcher, and dispatcher's son face charges in Iron Co.

The trooper told Bridges that they had towed Ira's truck because they wanted to search it and he knew that. The trooper asked why he would not tell investigators that he took a gun out of the truck before it was towed. He said he swears he was not thinking about it.

The trooper asked Bridges how he knew about the gun, and he said when Ira was getting ready to leave to find Zerak, he told him that he had a gun in the truck. Bridges said they went out to Ira's truck, and Ira pulled a black nylon-zippered gun case from behind the driver's seat and gave it to him. The trooper asked Bridges if either of them opened the gun case, and he said they did not and that he had not opened it since then.

The trooper asked Bridges when he was going to tell them about this, and he said he was actually going to call them that day. When asked why he did not call the trooper any of the days before then, Bridges reportedly said he did not want Ira to get in any more trouble than he was in already.

The trooper told Bridges that he had concealed evidence in the investigation, and Bridges said that was not his intention. He was asked if he had logged the gun into evidence, and he said he had not yet because another officer could not get into the reporting system so he could do the report.