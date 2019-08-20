Washington County deputies and Potosi police officers responded to the Potosi Super 8 on Sunday, where one case led to another.
According to a press release issued by the Potosi Police Department, officers from the department were assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the apprehension of two subjects located in their vehicle outside of the Super 8 Sunday.
During this assist, a male subject began banging on a window of the upper floor of the hotel and yelling. Officers responded to the top floor of the hotel to check the well-being of the male subject. Once at the hotel room door, the male subject began yelling at officers that he had a gun and was going to shoot anyone that attempted to come in through the door.
The male subject barricaded himself inside the room by stacking objects in front of the door and began throwing items at the officers. After several attempts, the officers were able to take the male subject into custody without further incident.
Names of the individuals involved in the incident are being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.
The release further states that the Potosi Police Department wanted to give special thanks to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Potosi Fire Department, and Central Dispatch for their assistance in this incident.
