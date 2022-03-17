Officials: Bonne Terre officers 'ambushed;' one killed, one injured outside Motel 6

A Bonne Terre police officer was killed and another was injured early Thursday morning outside Motel 6 – formerly Bonneville Motel – in Bonne Terre.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Dallas Thompson said the officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the motel at about 12:24 a.m. As they approached the door of the room where the disturbance was reported, a man exited the room and began firing shots at the officers with a handgun. Both officers, Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley, were struck by gunfire.

Thompson said they returned fire, killing the suspect.

Thompson said Burns was taken to Parkland Health Center in critical condition.

At 3 a.m. Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert confirmed that Burns died.

“Lane didn’t make it,” Calvert said. “They tried.”

Officials said Worley was flown to a St. Louis hospital where he was undergoing surgery for a gunshot to the lower leg.

At 3:30 a.m., Thompson said the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control was in Bonne Terre heading up the investigation.

They were not releasing any information about the suspect at this time. Thompson indicated they were unsure what the suspect's connection was to the community.

Both officers were full-time officers for the Bonne Terre Police Department.

We will post more information as it is made available.

