Officials investigating unrelated deaths in Park Hills, Fredericktown

Separate investigations are underway regarding a deceased woman found in Park Hills on Tuesday and the death of an area man in Madison County last weekend.
According to Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland, the body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered inside of a dumpster behind C-Mart on Main Street by a person cutting grass in the area on Tuesday. Police received the call alerting them of the discovery at 5:15 p.m.
The chief said there were no signs of obvious trauma to the woman’s body. He said investigators would be waiting for autopsy and toxicology results before making any determinations as to what happened to the woman. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.
Anyone with information that could help in the investigation may call the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3122.
Officials in Madison County are investigating a death that reportedly occurred in the county over the weekend.
Unofficial reports have indicated that 19-year-old Derontae Martin of Park Hills died by gunshot Sunday morning at an address on Highway Z in Fredericktown.
Authorities could not elaborate on the details of the man’s death pending the ongoing investigation. Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said more information would be available after the investigation is complete.
Those with information pertinent to the Madison County investigation should contact the sheriff’s office at 573-783-2234.
Official details in both cases will be released as they become available.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com