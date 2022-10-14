Officials release identity of deceased man found in Park Hills Monday

Officials have released the identity of a deceased man whose body was found in the back of a truck in Park Hills on Monday.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland confirmed the deceased man is 57-year-old Stanley Hodges of Desloge.

Before officials released his identity, Hodges' family members were reportedly notified of the man's death.

On Thursday, McFarland said an autopsy had been conducted but did not reveal any clues as to Hodges' cause of death.

"We are now awaiting toxicology reports and are still speaking to witnesses as we locate them," the chief explained. He said one suspect had been arrested Monday on the charge of abandonment of a corpse in connection with the body's discovery.

The suspect's name has not been officially released pending the filing of formal criminal charges.

Hodges was found by police Monday morning after a woman went to the Park Hills Police Department and reported seeing what she believed to be a dead person in the back of a truck.

McFarland said that at about 8:20 a.m. Monday, Park Hills Police Cpl. Andrew Rawson was leaving the police department to respond to a theft call. As he was walking to his patrol car, the chief said a woman sitting outside the station informed Rawson of what appeared to be a body in the back of a truck on the 100 block of Watts Street in Park Hills.

Rawson then went to the reported address on Watts Street and saw a body wrapped in a piece of rug in the back of a truck, according to the chief. He said the remains appeared to have been there for a few days. Detectives were then called in to work the case.

Chief McFarland said there were no obvious injuries or signs of trauma to the body when officers were processing the scene.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up on Thursday to help Hodges' sons with their father's final expenses at Coplin Funeral Home. As of Friday morning, the fundraiser had received $990 of its $1,300 goal. Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe campaign can visit www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-stanley-hodges.

Chief McFarland asked that anyone with information regarding the case contact Park Hills Police Lt. Summer Bess at 573-431-3122 or through Central Dispatch at 431-3131.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available by official sources.