A local woman is facing charges and authorities are searching for a local man in connection with an armed robbery that reportedly occurred in Park Hills at a Rosener’s Inn motel room.
Nichole Sansoucie, 28, of Ironton, was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery for her alleged role in an armed robbery reported to have occurred Tuesday.
According to a probable cause statement by Det. Sgt. S. Bess of the Park Hills Police Department, on Tuesday, Sansoucie participated in an armed robbery of a man who is staying in a motel room at Rosener’s located at U.S. 67 and Rosener Road.
The report states that Sansoucie admitted that she was supposed to get the man's pants off of him so that a male accomplice, not being identified pending apprehension and formal charges, could steal the man's pants when he wasn't looking.
The victim, however, stated that a man came to the door of the motel room in which he was staying, pointed a gun at him, and demanded that he hand over his wallet and cellphone.
The victim complied and the man then left the room. Once the male suspect had left, Sansoucie also left the room and the two were seen on video surveillance meeting up after the robbery and leaving together.
The report states Sansoucie stated that a sister of the male accomplice picked them up in her vehicle after the robbery and transported them to Bonne Terre.
Sansoucie was booked into the St. Francois County Jail and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. If released on bond, she is to have no contact with any potential co-defendants.
A search of Sansoucie's criminal history revealed that she has multiple previous convictions including multiple convictions for theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted on her latest charge, Sansoucie faces a range of punishment of between 10 years and 30 years, or life imprisonment.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information regarding the other suspects in this case will be released as soon as it becomes available.
