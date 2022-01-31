 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured in shooting in Iron County

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly occurred on Saturday in Iron County.

A press release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office states that Iron County deputies responded to a gunshot victim in the area of Highway 32 and Route DD in Bixby on Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they reportedly located a 28-year-old male victim who had been shot with a small-caliber handgun in the lower portion of the stomach. The injured man was transported to a St. Louis area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The release states that a 28-year-old woman was also located on the scene. The woman was also injured, reportedly suffering facial injuries during a physical altercation that took place at the location of the shooting.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office noted that the investigation is still ongoing, and any updated information would be released once available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

