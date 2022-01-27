One injured in shooting Thursday outside Desloge

A St. Francois County man is being treated in a St. Louis hospital after being shot Thursday morning.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said deputies were dispatched to a trespassing call about 6 a.m. on Suelynn Circle outside Desloge. While responding, they were notified by Central Dispatch that there had been a shooting there.

Bullock said the resident reported that he had heard a loud noise while he was asleep and went to see what it was. Bullock said the resident reportedly found a 31-year-old man, who reportedly lived on the same street, breaking into the front of the residence where the resident’s kids were sleeping.

Bullock said the resident shot the man.

The man was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head.

The resident was brought into the sheriff’s department for questioning and has been released.

No other details were immediately available, including the man’s condition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.