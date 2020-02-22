One man injured, one arrested in Friday afternoon shooting

A man is in custody following a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon outside Potosi.

According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Washington County deputies were advised of a shooting that had just occurred on Highway 185 and the victim was driving himself to the hospital in Potosi.

Deputies responded to the hospital to gather information and during that time, information was developed to help locate the actual location where the shooting occurred. Deputies responded to the 10,200 block of Lodgestone Lane. Upon our arrival, the suspect identified by the victim as Jeffrey D. O’nan was observed standing outside his residence.

"When O’nan saw us, he ran around the back of his residence, but shortly returned to the front with his hands in the air," Jacobsen said in the press release. "O’nan was arrested without incident. The case has been submitted to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges."

Jacobsen said on Saturday, O'nan was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of unlawful use of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

The victim was stabilized at Washington County Memorial Hospital, then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment. He was in serious but stable condition.

