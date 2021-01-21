One of three Iron County Jail escapees captured in New Mexico, $5,000 reward offered for two still at large

One of the men who escaped the Iron County Jail early Saturday was captured Wednesday night in New Mexico.

Members from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Eastern District of Missouri Fugitive Task Force developed information Wednesday that escapee Tracy Brown and his girlfriend Diana Thomas had left the Denver, Colorado area and were headed to Tularosa, New Mexico, and passed this information to the USMS Southwest Investigation Fugitive (SWIFT) Team in New Mexico.

Members of the SWIFT saw Brown and Thomas pull into a gas station in Carrizozo, New Mexico. At approximately 11:15 p.m. (MST), members of the SWIFT, along with New Mexico State Police, Alamogordo Police Department, and Otero County Sheriff’s Office took Brown and Thomas into custody.

During interviews, Brown and Thomas told members of the SWIFT that all three escapees had driven to Colorado together but split up in Denver. Information gathered from the interviews have developed several more investigative leads, which has led to the arrests of known associates, including family members of escaped inmates Dwight J. Abernathie and Samuel Gillam, who are still at large.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The USMS of Eastern Missouri has been in contact with the USMS District of Colorado with regard to the fugitive investigation of Abernathie and Gillam.