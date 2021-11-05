One Stop owner files suit against Park Hills, city officials

A local businessman filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the City of Park Hills, its mayor and former mayor, as well as four city employees last month alleging civil rights violations, claiming the city has unfairly targeted and penalized his business and prevented its operation.
The civil complaint was filed, in October, on behalf of One Stop Muffler, located at the corner of Coffman Street and T.J. Stewart Drive in Park Hills. The suit’s plaintiffs include the business, its owner Dennis Crocker, and Crocker’s mother, Loretta Faye Dempsey, who owns the building.
In filing the petition, the plaintiffs are seeking judgment for compensatory damages in excess of $1 million, as well as a preliminary restraining order and injunction to allow the business to resume operations at the Park Hills location.
The suit alleges that the city and named officials selectively enforced city ordinances and selectively prosecuted alleged ordinance violations for the purpose of forcing the business out of the property so the city could acquire the parcel.
Crocker has operated his brake and muffler shop at the location for approximately 33 years. The man’s civil complaint alleges that the city, in 2017, began issuing multiple ordinance violations-tickets at every opportunity against him and One Stop. Crocker claims the city had issued him more than 250 violations and tickets by October of this year.
In addition, the man says the city declared his building on the property to be a dangerous structure and a public nuisance, citing that the roof structure was severely at risk. The city also noted that there were junk, debris, derelict vehicles, and interior damage reportedly caused during a fire in December of 2016.
Early this year, Crocker reportedly assigned his interest in the property to Dempsey, his 82-year-old mother, in part because she paid the balance due on the contract for the deed, but also in part because of the alleged ongoing harassment from city officials, according to the petition.
In October 2020, the suit alleges the city refused to renew One Stop’s business license, preventing Crocker from earning income and preventing Dempsey from collecting payments as the property owner. Additionally, the filing alleges that city officials turned off the water and electricity to the property sometime between March and May of this year, removed the water and electric meters, and cut and removed the padlocks Crocker had placed on the building.
The man claims that, over the past two years, the city had hauled away approximately 18 cars owned by One Stop’s customers and about 10 vehicles owned by the business. Crocker reports that he and his customers were required to pay impound fees to recover the automobiles.
The filing goes on to claim false arrest occurred as the city officials “collectively, pursuant to a conspiracy, unlawfully restrained” Crocker and Dempsey against their will by preventing them from entering the property and by issuing tickets each time they appeared there.
The last count cited in the civil suit is for injunctive relief permitting Crocker and One Stop to resume their automobile repair business. The plaintiffs are petitioning the court to grant them a business license to conduct that business by issuing a temporary restraining order, followed by a preliminary injunction, and then by a permanent injunction.
Along with the injunctive relief, the civil suit is requesting the district court to grant judgment for a “sum in excess of $1 million,” attorney fees in excess of $150,000, and an amount in excess of $100,000 from each of the six named city officials, who are being sued in their individual capacities. Those individuals are Rachel St. Pierre, Ray Robertson, Daniel Naucke, John Clark, Richard McFarland and Mark McFarland.
Court records show the respondents have until Dec. 8 the file answers in response/reply to the civil suit petition brought against them.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com