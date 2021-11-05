One Stop owner files suit against Park Hills, city officials

In addition, the man says the city declared his building on the property to be a dangerous structure and a public nuisance, citing that the roof structure was severely at risk. The city also noted that there were junk, debris, derelict vehicles, and interior damage reportedly caused during a fire in December of 2016.

Early this year, Crocker reportedly assigned his interest in the property to Dempsey, his 82-year-old mother, in part because she paid the balance due on the contract for the deed, but also in part because of the alleged ongoing harassment from city officials, according to the petition.

In October 2020, the suit alleges the city refused to renew One Stop’s business license, preventing Crocker from earning income and preventing Dempsey from collecting payments as the property owner. Additionally, the filing alleges that city officials turned off the water and electricity to the property sometime between March and May of this year, removed the water and electric meters, and cut and removed the padlocks Crocker had placed on the building.

The man claims that, over the past two years, the city had hauled away approximately 18 cars owned by One Stop’s customers and about 10 vehicles owned by the business. Crocker reports that he and his customers were required to pay impound fees to recover the automobiles.