Man charged with murder

Ortiz Jr.

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept.

A Park Hills man is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond following a murder early Monday morning.

Oscar Ortiz Jr., 50, of Park Hills, has been charged with murder in the first degree and felony armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from Park Hills Det. Craig Newberry, just after midnight, Officer Jeff Womble and Cpl. Walt Parrish were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Third Street for a 34-year-old male who had been shot in the head and was not breathing.

The victim, identified as Adam Carroll, 34, of Farmington, was located lying on the floor in the rear bedroom of the home. Newberry noted that he discovered several controlled substances, a live .45 caliber round, and a spent .45 caliber shell casing in the home.

According to the report, witnesses in the home identified Ortiz as the shooter. Ortiz was located when, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he was driving too fast, lost control and overturned his vehicle in the 4700 block of Flat River Road. Ortiz received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District where he was treated and then placed under arrest.

While Ortiz was being treated at Parkland Health Center, Newberry conducted a gunshot residue test on the suspect's hands and collected blood evidence.

Ortiz also has pending charges in St. Francois County from 2018 for felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

