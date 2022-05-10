Ortiz dies in prison after beginning 62-year sentence for 2019 shooting death of Park Hills man

An area man recently sentenced to prison for the shooting death of a Park Hills man died behind bars this week.

A press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) indicates Oscar Ortiz Jr., 52, was pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m on Sunday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Corrections officials said Ortiz died of apparent natural causes.

Ortiz was serving a 62-year prison sentence for second-degree involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful use of a firearm from St. Francois County. The man was received in the DOC on Jan. 21 after a jury trial and subsequent sentencing for the 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Adam "Scooby" Carroll of Park Hills.

Ortiz stood trial in October, initially facing charges that included second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

After hearing testimony from 18 witnesses and reviewing multiple evidentiary exhibits over four trial days, it took a jury more than five hours of deliberation to find Ortiz guilty of a lesser charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, as well as armed criminal action, tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a firearm, and two traffic offenses.

At a sentencing hearing in January, Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn gave Ortiz the maximum on each count. She sentenced the man to a seven-year prison term for second-degree involuntary manslaughter, 30 years incarceration for armed criminal action, 10 years for unlawful possession of a weapon, seven years for tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution, seven years for unlawful use of a weapon, and one year in jail for careless and imprudent driving.

The judge ordered that Ortiz serve each term consecutively for a total of 62 years behind bars.

The case against Ortiz was filed in July 2019, shortly after Carroll died from a gunshot wound to his head at a residence in Park Hills.

According to court records, just after midnight on July 1, 2019, officers with the Park Hills Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Third Street for a 34-year-old male who had been shot in the head and was not breathing. Police arrived to find Carroll lying on the floor in the rear bedroom of the home with a gunshot wound to his head. An autopsy revealed that Carroll had been shot with a .45 cal. pistol and the bullet entered behind the man's left ear, coming to a stop inside his brain.

Carroll's girlfriend, Crystal Nash, lived at the home with her young son and her roommate Jessica Roberts, who were all present at the time of Carroll's death. Nash was reportedly the only one to witness the shooting and stated that Ortiz had fired the lethal round.

Ortiz was located after crashing a car shortly after midnight on the night of the shooting. He was reportedly driving too fast, lost control, and overturned his vehicle in the 4700 block of Flat River Road. The man was transported to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District, where he was treated and then placed under arrest. He was charged the next day.

Ortiz was represented by Special Public Defender Carl Kinsky, while St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam tried the case on behalf of the state. The trial began on Oct. 12 with jury selection.

It was the defense's position that reasonable doubt of Ortiz's guilt existed due to inconsistent witness statements and the testimony of a witness alleging Nash had admitted to shooting Carroll in self-defense.

The state would argue that Ortiz was the shooter based on the witness testimony, the position of the gunshot wound, and a .45 cal. shell casing found at the scene that matched the brand of .45 cal. ammunition found in the trunk of the car in which Ortiz had crashed. There was also the presence of green paint that had been thrown on Nash by Carroll before the shooting and later found on Ortiz's arm and clothing at the hospital, placing him at the scene of the crime.

The trial lasted four days, and the jury heard from witnesses, including law enforcement, civilian witnesses, medical personnel, a gun and tool mark examiner, a fingerprint examiner, and a criminologist.

On the final day, the jury heard deliberation instructions and closing arguments from Gilliam and Kinsky before heading back to the jury room for deliberations at 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 15.

A few hours into deliberation, the jury sent a note out that said they were deadlocked but, shortly after, sent another note indicating that they wished to continue deliberations. They returned with their verdict at approximately 11:38 p.m.

After the verdict was read, Carroll's family members, who had been observing the trial the entire time, were noticeably relieved and appeared pleased with the outcome of the trial.

"Oh my God, my son can rest in peace finally," said Carroll's mother, Theresa Kelly, with tears in her eyes outside the courtroom.

Carroll's father, Ronald Carroll, and stepmother, Rhonda Carroll, said they thought the prosecutor did a fantastic job trying the case and said they feel that justice was served.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

