Ortiz found guilty of manlaughter in 2019 death of Carroll

Nash testified that Ortiz and Brittany Marler pulled into her backyard in a white car while Carroll was away. She said Ortiz was carrying a six-pack of beer under his arm, and she saw Marler hand him a gun. She recalled seeing Ortiz holding the firearm and wearing one glove.

At some point, Nash said they were all hanging out near the back porch area. By then, Marler was in contact with Carroll, who was still at the park, by cell phone and was grabbing drug paraphernalia for him in the back bedroom.

Nash said she spoke to Ortiz about why he was there, noting that he was disgruntled and angry about something. She said she had a .380 cal. handgun under her mattress for protection, but the gun had been jammed or disabled. She mentioned that Ortiz told her to get the gun, so she retrieved the weapon and gave it to him. She told police that Ortiz had shot the .380 cal. gun several times off the back deck of the house and then gave it back to her. A detective later testified that the .380 cal. handgun was seized but returned to Nash a few weeks later after it was determined the firearm was not the same caliber as the one used in the shooting.

A short time after Nash put her gun back under her mattress, she said Ortiz asked her to go get Carroll, and she became scared.