Ortiz indicted by grand jury in murder case

A Park Hills man has been indicted on several charges by a grand jury for his alleged role in a murder that occurred in early July.
Oscar Ortiz Jr., 50, of Park Hills, had previously been charged with first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action shortly after the homicide took place, however, the grand jury indictment filed last week adds four additional counts to the list of charges the man is facing.
In addition to charges of first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action, Ortiz is now also charged with unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, tampering or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.
According to a probable cause statement from Park Hills Det. Craig Newberry, on July 1, just after midnight, Officer Jeff Womble, and Cpl. Walt Parrish were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Third Street for a 34-year-old male who had been shot in the head and was not breathing.
The victim, identified as Adam Carroll, 34, of Farmington, was located lying on the floor in the rear bedroom of the home. Newberry noted that he discovered several controlled substances, a live .45 caliber round, and a spent .45 caliber shell casing in the home.
According to the report, witnesses in the home identified Ortiz as the shooter. Ortiz was located when, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he was driving too fast, lost control and overturned his vehicle in the 4700 block of Flat River Road. Ortiz received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District where he was treated and then placed under arrest.
You have free articles remaining.
While Ortiz was being treated at Parkland Health Center, Newberry conducted a gunshot residue test on the suspect's hands and collected blood evidence.
According to the newly filed indictment, the new charge of unlawful use of a weapon is the result of reports that Ortiz exhibited a .45 caliber handgun in the presence of one or more persons in an angry or threatening manner.
Further stated in the indictment is that Ortiz is charged with tampering with a victim based on allegations that he purposely prevented or dissuaded the victim, to whom he allegedly exhibited the handgun, from making any report of unlawful weapon use to authorities. Additionally, Ortiz is alleged to have tampered with evidence by hiding the handgun used in the crimes.
Ortiz is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Ortiz also has pending charges in St. Francois County from 2018 for felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance. He’s scheduled to appear in court on this matter on Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.