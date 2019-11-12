{{featured_button_text}}
Ortiz indicted by grand jury in murder case

Ortiz

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A Park Hills man has been indicted on several charges by a grand jury for his alleged role in a murder that occurred in early July.

Oscar Ortiz Jr., 50, of Park Hills, had previously been charged with first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action shortly after the homicide took place, however, the grand jury indictment filed last week adds four additional counts to the list of charges the man is facing.

In addition to charges of first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action, Ortiz is now also charged with unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, tampering or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

According to a probable cause statement from Park Hills Det. Craig Newberry, on July 1, just after midnight, Officer Jeff Womble, and Cpl. Walt Parrish were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Third Street for a 34-year-old male who had been shot in the head and was not breathing.

The victim, identified as Adam Carroll, 34, of Farmington, was located lying on the floor in the rear bedroom of the home. Newberry noted that he discovered several controlled substances, a live .45 caliber round, and a spent .45 caliber shell casing in the home.

According to the report, witnesses in the home identified Ortiz as the shooter. Ortiz was located when, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he was driving too fast, lost control and overturned his vehicle in the 4700 block of Flat River Road. Ortiz received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District where he was treated and then placed under arrest.

While Ortiz was being treated at Parkland Health Center, Newberry conducted a gunshot residue test on the suspect's hands and collected blood evidence.

According to the newly filed indictment, the new charge of unlawful use of a weapon is the result of reports that Ortiz exhibited a .45 caliber handgun in the presence of one or more persons in an angry or threatening manner.

Further stated in the indictment is that Ortiz is charged with tampering with a victim based on allegations that he purposely prevented or dissuaded the victim, to whom he allegedly exhibited the handgun, from making any report of unlawful weapon use to authorities. Additionally, Ortiz is alleged to have tampered with evidence by hiding the handgun used in the crimes.

Ortiz is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Ortiz also has pending charges in St. Francois County from 2018 for felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance. He’s scheduled to appear in court on this matter on Nov. 15.

