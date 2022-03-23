Pace charged in two new felony stealing and vehicle tampering cases

An area man has been charged with forgery and tampering with a vehicle in two separate cases after being charged just last month with 18 related counts, including forgery and trafficking in stolen items.

Dakota Pace, 25, of Park Hills, was charged this month in Washington County with felony stealing ($750 or more), identity theft, two counts of forgery, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

In a separate Madison County case, the man was also charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Pace is accused of fraudulently obtaining banking information and using it to gain access into an account on July 2.

The report states that Pace acted as if he were the account owner on numerous occasions to complete transactions, purchase goods, and transfer money.

Upon formal interviewing by police, the report states that Pace admitted to using the alleged victim's identity, transferring money, making purchases, and even obtaining debit cards in the person's name. The debit cards were in Pace's possession upon the man's arrest, according to police.

The Madison County case in which Pace is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle was filed on Friday alleging that the man stole a minivan belonging to a Park Hills woman in December. Police reportedly found the van parked at a business in Fredericktown.

The probable cause statement indicates that on Dec. 28, at approximately 4:47 p.m., police in Fredericktown were dispatched to respond to the area of North Mine LaMotte Avenue and Church Street after a man reported that Pace was on foot wearing all black and carrying a black bag. The report states that local officers were aware of a felony arrest warrant for Pace, and they responded to the area but were unable to locate the man.

Officers reportedly searched for Pace in Darren's Detail parking lot, where they found an abandoned black backpack containing a car battery. The report states that authorities believed the battery had been removed out of a vehicle on the lot.

While checking the vehicles on the parking lot, a white 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan was located approximately 30 feet from the found backpack. The report states that police discovered that the van had been reported stolen from the Desloge area earlier that morning.

The van was then searched before being impounded, and the report states that officers found two receipts from area fast-food restaurants that showed time stamps from earlier in the morning and afternoon on Dec. 28.

An investigator reportedly went to one of the restaurants and reviewed surveillance footage from around the time the receipt was created. When watching the recorded transaction, the officer reported observing a man driving a van believed to be the same Dodge van recovered at Darren's Detail. The report states that the man appeared to be Pace wearing a fur-lined trapper hat and dark clothing.

Additionally, authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the detailing business and nearby Harp's grocery store and collected witness statements.

Pace has been in custody at the St. Francois County Jail on a $200,000 bond since being apprehended last month following a search related to other pending stealing-related charges and a subsequent police pursuit. In the case filed this month in Washington County, the man's bond was set at $100,000. His bond in the newly filed Madison County case was set at $10,000.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said that shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 13, deputies were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit with Pace, who police had sought since earlier last month.

The chase reportedly ended after Pace crashed his vehicle into telephone poles on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington. Pace fled on foot from the vehicle crash and was soon apprehended by sheriff's deputies.

Following the pursuit, the man was charged with 18 criminal counts related to stolen property, including forgery, trafficking in stolen items, and 16 counts of receiving stolen property.

A probable-cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department states that on Nov. 9, at about 3:31 p.m., an officer saw a 2005 black Ford Focus traveling west on Parkway Drive. The officer stopped the vehicle for having a cracked windshield and no front license plate.

The report states the that officer ran Pace's identification and a records check of the man returned five active warrants. Pace was detained, and reportedly he provided consent to search the vehicle.

According to the statement, during a search of the vehicle, the officer located two wallets with many currency cards and identifications that did not have Pace's name on them. The officer reportedly located a black duffel bag that contained sensitive paperwork, and the names on the paperwork did not match Pace's identity. Additionally, the officer found a total of five driver's licenses, one driver's license with a paper copy of another driver's license taped over the top of it, and 17 debit/credit cards.

The report states that on Nov. 10, an officer with Bonne Terre Police Department was dispatched to New Era Bank at 2 E. School St. in Bonne Terre, in reference to a forgery.

The officer made contact with the bank supervisor identified, who stated that on Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., Pace came through the drive-thru and requested a withdrawal slip. The teller sent out a blank counter check. The man reportedly filled out the counter check completely, including the account number, signed the front and back of the slip, and requested a withdrawal for $3,500. The teller claimed the man presented a driver's license, which matched the name on the check.

The bank supervisor told police that the account owner later reported a fraudulent transaction for $3,500 had been withdrawn from his bank account. The supervisor stated the bank was able to verify the signature on the check used to withdraw the money was not done by the account owner by checking the signature card from the owner's account and pictures of his recent transactions.

The report states surveillance footage from New Era Bank shows a black or dark gray passenger car in lane three of the bank's drive-thru during the event. The vehicle's description matched Pace's car when he was stopped by police in Park Hills later that day. The man also reportedly had $3,500 cash on his person, and a paper copy of the New Era Bank account owner's driver's license taped onto a Missouri license of another individual.

Before the Jan. 13 pursuit and arrest, Pace was wanted on a felony warrant related to charges pending in Madison County for second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. According to the probable cause statement, Pace threatened a 17-year-old male with a knife in November.

The warrant was issued on Dec. 2 for failure to appear in court.

The man was also being sought for the multiple theft investigations in St. Francois County.

Pace reportedly evaded capture Jan. 4 "by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County. A manhunt ensued with deputies and the sheriff's department K-9 teams tracking approximately 20 miles of rugged terrain," the sheriff's department said in a previous social media post. "During the manhunt, it is suspected that Pace stole an ATV from private property to aid him in the escape."

A second case was then filed against Pace, charging the man with stealing a motor vehicle as a prior stealing offender.

A probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department states that on Jan. 5, a deputy was in the area of King Arthur Court, near French Village, attempting to locate Pace, who had been evading law enforcement and had been seen in the King Arthur Court area earlier that morning.

The deputy was reportedly positioned at the end of King Arthur Court when an area resident approached his patrol vehicle and stated that his Yamaha Kodiak 400 four-wheeler was stolen.

On Jan. 6, an officer received information that Pace was seen in the area of Papin Road at the BP gas station. The source told police that Pace was seen on a four-wheeler which matched the description of the ATV stolen from the King Arthur Court resident.

Authorities then contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and provided them with descriptors and the possible location of the four-wheeler. At about 9 p.m., a deputy was contacted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, who said the four-wheeler had been located.

The deputy responded to the 3200 block of Papin Road, where he inspected and confirmed the four-wheeler was the same reported stolen on Jan. 5 from the King Arthur Court area.

Additionally, the report states the deputy noticed the four-wheeler's ignition was disabled so that a small instrument could be used to start the vehicle. Police reportedly later received video footage depicting Pace driving the four-wheeler.

When the charges in this case were filed, Pace was already in custody at the St. Francois County Jail with a $200,000 bond set.

The criminal complaints filed in the cases note Pace is a prior stealing offender. Records show that the man pleaded guilty to stealing on at least two previous occasions within ten years of the current offense.

Pace pleaded guilty in St. Francois County in June 2014 to theft/stealing $500 or less. Additionally, he entered a guilty plea in March 2015 in St. Francois County to theft/stealing more than $500 but less than $2,500.

