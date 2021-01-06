Park Hills area man placed on probation for attempted sodomy/furnishing porn charges

A Park Hills area man was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday after he admitted trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Bobbie O. Steel Jr., 56, pleaded guilty in St. Charles County to furnishing/attempted furnishing pornography to a minor and attempted statutory sodomy. The attempted sodomy charge was reduced from the original charge of child enticement.

Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan accepted Steel's guilty pleas and sentenced him to probation on both counts. Steel's sentence includes 90 days of house arrest and counseling. The man is also prohibited from having contact with minors.

According to the probable cause statement from the St. Charles County Cyber Crimes Task Force, on Sept. 10, 2018, investigators observed a personal ad on a website. Using a fictitious persona, a cyber-crimes investigator responded to the ad asking if he would be interested in someone younger.

According to the report, Steel responded by asking how much younger. The investigator informed Steel that she was a 14 year old from O'Fallon.

The report indicates that Steel engaged the investigator in several sexual conversations and sent seven pornographic images on Dec. 12, 2018, after three months of consistent conversation.