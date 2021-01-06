Park Hills area man placed on probation for attempted sodomy/furnishing porn charges

A Park Hills area man was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday after he admitted trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Bobbie O. Steel Jr., 56, pleaded guilty in St. Charles County to furnishing/attempted furnishing pornography to a minor and attempted statutory sodomy. The attempted sodomy charge was reduced from the original charge of child enticement.
Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan accepted Steel's guilty pleas and sentenced him to probation on both counts. Steel's sentence includes 90 days of house arrest and counseling. The man is also prohibited from having contact with minors.
According to the probable cause statement from the St. Charles County Cyber Crimes Task Force, on Sept. 10, 2018, investigators observed a personal ad on a website. Using a fictitious persona, a cyber-crimes investigator responded to the ad asking if he would be interested in someone younger.
According to the report, Steel responded by asking how much younger. The investigator informed Steel that she was a 14 year old from O'Fallon.
The report indicates that Steel engaged the investigator in several sexual conversations and sent seven pornographic images on Dec. 12, 2018, after three months of consistent conversation.
In March, Steel reportedly asked the "girl" to meet.
The report showed that on March 27, 2019, the meeting was set for 3 p.m. Before the meeting, Steel told the "girl" all of the things he was going to do to her. The meeting was arranged at an O'Fallon gas station.
Upon his arrival, Steel was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Charles Police Department. Police searched the man's car and found a sexual device that had previously been discussed in the conversations.
During a police interview, Steel denied ever wanting to engage in sexual intercourse with the "girl." When asked if the opportunity had presented itself that day, would he have done anything with the "girl," his response was, "I honestly don't know. I can't answer that question."
