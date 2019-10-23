Park Hills files TRO against former dept. head

The City of Park Hills has filed a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against long-time City Public Works Director Donnie Akers after he allegedly made threats against city employees, including the mayor.
The petition for the TRO was filed in St. Francois County on Oct. 16 by City Attorney Nathan Bollinger. The petition alleges that Akers poses a danger to city staff based on recent statements he has reportedly made.
The petition claims that on Oct. 8, in the Park Hills City Hall parking lot just outside a Park Hills City Council meeting, Akers stated, in front of Police Chief Richard McFarland and others, that if he got fired, he was going to, “whip [the mayor’s] a**.” He also stated to the chief, “If they fire me, you will be taking me out in cuffs," according to the petition.
In a sworn affidavit, McFarland recalled the statements made by Akers outside of the council chambers, as well as events that occurred on Oct. 5 during the Cruisin’ for a Cause event.
The chief stated that he was asked to attend the council meeting by Mayor Daniel Naucke who advised him that there was a woman that was going to speak at the meeting and that he didn't want anything to get out of control.
Akers’ wife, Janet, spoke before the council during the regular October council session where she voiced her complaints concerning the way she was treated by Naucke during the cruising event.
Immediately following the open meeting, when the council adjourned to executive session, the police chief walked outside and was preparing to leave when he encountered Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tamara Coleman, Daily Journal Reporter Bobby Radford, along with Akers and his wife.
McFarland stated that Akers told him that he liked the chief and the city’s police officers but if he were to get fired, he was going to “whip his a**,” referring to Mayor Naucke. McFarland told Akers that the council was currently in executive session at the time and he was unaware of what they were discussing at that point. He also told Akers that he was well-liked at the city and by city employees. He also told Akers that he has had a great career and that he should take the high road if he chooses to leave the job. Akers then reportedly stated that Naucke had put his hands on his wife and that if he would have been there that night, he would have beaten "his a**" then, according to the affidavit.
Akers again stated that if he were to be fired that the chief would have to take him out in cuffs. McFarland told Akers that he hoped it would never come to that and Janet told the chief that her husband didn't mean it and was just saying it. Akers and his wife then left.
Once Akers and his wife left the premises, the city council asked the chief to come into the executive session and tell the council members what he had observed on the night of the cruising event in regard to the mayor and Janet.
McFarland's affidavit states that he and another officer approached a vehicle in which the driver had just done a burnout. As they approached the vehicle, Naucke was standing at the vehicle’s window telling the driver that the police were going to start writing tickets for burning tires. As the officers arrived at the window, McFarland said he observed Janet come up and begin yelling at the mayor and the other officer to get away from the vehicle. McFarland told Janet that she needed to back away and let them do their jobs. She then yelled at McFarland and reportedly said, "No, the banner says they can burnout until 9 o’clock," before walking away. McFarland had informed her that the banner in fact said that cruising, not the burnouts, was going on until 9 o’clock.
The documents further state a few moments later, McFarland was standing near the corner of West Main and Coffman Streets when the mayor came to him and said, “This lady either needs to quit following me or go to jail.” McFarland stated he could see Janet right behind the mayor at that point but, before he could say anything, she turned and walked away again.
Moments later, another car did a burnout so the chief advised one of his officers to pull that vehicle over and tell the driver to stop. It was at this point that a man, who is not being identified at this time pending charges, came running up to the chief and began yelling and cursing at him about his uncle being pulled over, according to the affidavit.
While advising the man to stop yelling at him, McFarland recalled that the mayor, who used to work with the man, grabbed him and said, "Hey, let's walk over here," in an attempt to diffuse the situation. The mayor reportedly told the man that his uncle was just getting a warning.
While the mayor was speaking with that man next to the florist shop, McFarland observed Akers walk up to the mayor and noticed that their discussion appeared to be heated. McFarland walked over toward the two but, once he got to their location, the man again began yelling at the chief. McFarland stated that, out of nowhere, that man hit his own son in the face. At that time, there were three deputies, as well as two Park Hills officers, standing next to the chief. They grabbed that man and advised him that he couldn't do that at which point he attempted to fight them, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit further states the man was taken to the ground where he continued to fight until one deputy deployed his taser and they were able to make the arrest. While officers were attempting to subdue this man, Akers reportedly approached the mayor again and told him that this was all on him. McFarland got in between the two, advised them that they were all on the same side and that they needed to go their separate ways. The chief recalled Akers said that he would probably be fired over this but was OK with that.
McFarland noted in his statement that Janet never advised him or any other officer that she was assaulted by the mayor and, as of the time of the affidavit’s submission, there have been no reports made in regard to her being assaulted.
A second affidavit by Coleman was submitted with the TRO petition.
In her affidavit, Coleman recounted an interaction that occurred on Sept. 11, where Akers brought another city employee to her office so a photo could be taken for the city’s social media page. During their conversation, Akers reportedly told Coleman about some serious medical concerns he was having. He stated to her that if his doctors told him he only had a certain amount of time to live, the first thing he would do is turn in his resignation letter. He further stated that if he was told he only had two days to live, he knew of two people he was taking with him. Coleman said she simply played it off as a joke at the time.
The city council voted to discharge Akers from employment on Oct. 15 in a special executive session.
On Oct. 16, the court granted the TRO. To be granted a TRO, it had to be found that immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage would potentially affect the city, its residents, and the general public if the temporary injunction wasn’t granted.
A hearing in this matter is scheduled for Oct. 30, where the court will hear cause and possibly make a judgment as to whether or not the restraining order should remain in effect.
In filing for this injunction, the City of Park Hills is seeking an order prohibiting Akers from having contact with city officials and from coming on to property owned by the city, including the Park Hills City Hall building.
