A Park Hills man was reportedly arrested Thursday on allegations of possessing child pornography.

Gerardo Ramone Roche Cardenas, 27, is charged in St. Francois County with three felony counts based on an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

In an MSHP probable cause statement, investigators say in April, they received information Cardenas possessed multiple videos of child pornography. One video involved an approximately 4-year-old child engaging in sexual acts with two adult males. The report states the information received was credible, and a search warrant was issued.

Investigators say they interviewed Cardenas on Thursday and that he admitted to possessing and viewing the pornography. Cardenas reportedly admitted he currently had child pornography on his current Google account and other Google accounts which were shut down. Allegedly, Cardenas stated he looked at the pornography out of curiosity and was ashamed of what he had seen.

The statement says Cardenas showed investigators the pornography he possessed using his cell phone. Investigators say they previewed three of the files containing the pornography. Two of the videos allegedly showed two female children between the ages of 12 and 14 performing sex acts. Another video allegedly showed a female child between 10 and 12 years of age engaging in sexual acts.

Investigators say Cardenas is a flight risk because he is not a U.S. citizen and has ties to Mexico. Investigators also allege Cardenas is a danger to the community because of his alleged sexual interest in children.

Cardenas is in custody at the St. Francois County Jail. A cash or surety bond has been set at $200,000. Other bond stipulations require Cardenas to allow GPS monitoring; he is not allowed to possess controlled substances; he can have no contact with any child under 18 years of age; and he must be confined to his residence except for work, medical treatment, court appearances, bond meetings, and attorney meetings.

Cardenas is scheduled for an initial court appearance Monday, June 12, at the St. Francois County Courthouse.