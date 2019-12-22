{{featured_button_text}}
Park Hills man arrested for child porn

Reid

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control have announced the arrest of Scott E. Reid, 57, of Park Hills, Dec. 19 for possession of child pornography.

According to the probable cause statement, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTip reporting an IP address had uploaded images of child pornography.

The statement says the IP address was registered to Charter Communications and a search warrant revealed it was being used by Reid at an address in Park Hills.

On Dec. 19, investigators executed a search warrant at Reid’s residence located on Jarvis Road in Park Hills. As a result of their search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.

According to the PC statement, 21 obscene images that show female children, who appear to be under the age of 18 and engaged in sexual activity, were located during the search. This included three of the five images reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by a porn website and two additional images of the same child.

The report said included in the images were those of toddlers and one image of a child who is bound and blindfolded.

Reid was arrested and transported to the St. Francois County Jail. 

The report states during questioning Reid admitted to being the sole user of the computer and responsible for anything found on its hard drive. The report also said Reid stated he had previously viewed pornography on the internet and believed the children were underage. 

The MSHP press release said on Dec. 20, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Reid with one count of possession of child pornography. Reid’s bond was set at $50,000.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The above charge is a mere accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of this charge must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

