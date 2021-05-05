Park Hills man charged after body found in dumpster last week

A man is facing a felony charge after the body of a local woman was found inside of a dumpster in Park Hills last week.

Timothy Grady, 56, of Park Hills, was charged on Wednesday in St. Francois County with one count of abandonment of a corpse.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on April 27, the body of 30-year-old Marisa Bouse was found in a dumpster located at 920 E. Main St. in Park Hills.

An autopsy was performed but did not reveal a cause of death, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After an investigation into the last place that Bouse was located, Grady reportedly admitted to authorities that the woman was staying at his house and that she was dead when he awoke on April 26.

Police say Grady wrapped the woman up in a canopy from his garage and placed the canopy with the body in his brother’s truck. The two then reportedly threw the canopy, as well as trash, into the dumpster on Main Street. No charges related to this case had been filed against the man’s brother as of Wednesday afternoon.