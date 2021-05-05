Park Hills man charged after body found in dumpster last week

A man is facing a felony charge after the body of a local woman was found inside of a dumpster in Park Hills last week.
Timothy Grady, 56, of Park Hills, was charged on Wednesday in St. Francois County with one count of abandonment of a corpse.
According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on April 27, the body of 30-year-old Marisa Bouse was found in a dumpster located at 920 E. Main St. in Park Hills.
An autopsy was performed but did not reveal a cause of death, according to police.
After an investigation into the last place that Bouse was located, Grady reportedly admitted to authorities that the woman was staying at his house and that she was dead when he awoke on April 26.
Police say Grady wrapped the woman up in a canopy from his garage and placed the canopy with the body in his brother’s truck. The two then reportedly threw the canopy, as well as trash, into the dumpster on Main Street. No charges related to this case had been filed against the man’s brother as of Wednesday afternoon.
Grady was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $30,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. The man must comply with pre-trial and GPS monitoring if released on bond. If he is released on bail, Grady is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition or dangerous weapons.
A search of Grady’s criminal history showed that he has previous felony convictions in St. Louis for forgery and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. The man was previously convicted of forgery and conspiracy to alter money orders in federal court.
Grady is scheduled to be in St. Francois County on Thursday for an initial appearance in the case filed this week.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com